Here’s a list of areas in Qatar where you can own real estate as a foreigner

Foreigners who buy a property in Qatar for at least QAR 1 million can apply for residency rights, which include free health care and free education.

Foreigners in Qatar can now purchase property in 16 areas around Qatar, the Ministry of Justice confirmed.

Non-Qataris are permitted to own property in 9 locations on a freehold basis, however they can make money from real estate in an additional 16 locations on a 99-year lease.

The Freehold Ownership Zones are: West Bay Lagoon, The Pearl Qatar, Al Khor Resort, Rawdat Al Jahaniyah, Al Qassar, Al Dafna, Onaiza, Al Wasail, Al Kharij, Jabal Theyleeb.

[Qatar Minixtry of Justice, Twitter]

The sixteen areas include: Mshereib (13), Fereej Abdul Aziz (14), Al Doha Aljadeeda (15), Old Al Ghanim (16), Al Rufaa and Old Al Hitmi (17), Al Salata (18), Fereej Bin Mahmoud (22), Fereej Bin Mahmoud (23), Rawdat Al Khail (24), Al Mansoura and Fereej Bin Durham (25), Najma (26), Um Ghuwailina (27), Al Khulaifat (28), Al Sadd (38), Al Mirqab Al Jadeed and Fereej Al Nasr (39), and the Doha

International Airport Area (48).

There are two types of privileges granted to non-Qataris as per law.

First-class benefits, such as health care, education, and investment opportunities, are available to buyers of properties costing at least 3,650,000 Qatari riyals, as long as they also reside there for at least 90 days a year, either continuously or intermittently.

The second category, which requires a property purchase of at least QAR 730,000, grants residency without the requirement of a sponsor and includes the same 90-day requirement for continuous residence.

The government loosened the restrictions on foreigners purchasing real estate in a bid to expand and diversify the real estate market.

As a result, non-Qataris are able to buy homes and properties in particular areas, with opportunities including both residential and commercial.