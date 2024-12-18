‘Here is my home’: Expats celebrate Qatar National Day

From beachside picnics and family cricket games to donning traditional attire, expats in Qatar celebrate National Day in their own special ways.

Under the winter sun of Doha, the hustle and bustle in Souq Wakra’s market are nothing less than captivating.

The streets are alive with maroon and white colours as restaurants are adorned with Qatari flags. Al Fanar, a popular Yemeni restaurant, buzzes with families eagerly awaiting the kitchen doors to open and serve up large trays of traditional Arabic breakfast.

“Ahmed! Bring me another cheese shashuka. Your mother took mine,” Ali Jamal called out to his son as his wife laughed, taking another bite from his dish.

For Jamal and his family, National Day begins with a cherished tradition: a family breakfast by the beach. Having moved from Pakistan 13 years ago, Jamal now feels more at home in Qatar than he does in his native country.

With a hint of an Arab accent, he reflects on his time here.

“Wallahi [I swear]! It is like starting a new life. Even if I was not born here, the community I have here is my home,” Jamal said.

Qatar’s National Day is typically marked by the grand National Parade, with the Amir in attendance and crowds gathering along the Corniche to enjoy the thrilling performances.

However, for Jafla Hameeduddeen and her best friend Shabbana, the cancellation of this year’s parade meant a change in their usual plans.

“We almost always go to the parade, but this year, we decided to bring our kids and enjoy the breakfast at Souq,” said Hameeduddeen.

Born and raised in Qatar, the two lifelong friends, both of Indian descent, posed for photos in long maroon A-line dresses by the traditional wooden boats at Wakra Beach.

“The one thing I love about Qatar is this sense of safety and security,” said Hameeduddeen. “Even my young girls, they can stay out late and I know they are safe – which is something I cannot think of doing back in India.”

Expatriates make up 88 percent of Qatar’s population and in such a diverse community, political rivalry takes a backseat, whereas friendship and a strong sense of community are developed.

“I have many Syrian, Pakistani, and Filipino friends. These friendships help us learn more about each other’s cultures and habits in a way that never gets shown because of all the political stuff in media,” said Hameeduddeen. “At times, I miss India but we are closer to Qatar honestly.”

All around the world, independence and national days are celebrated by communities engaging in patriotic activities. In Qatar, the sight of men and women dressed in diverse cultural attire serves as a powerful reminder that a nation is shaped not by one, but by the collective efforts of many from around the globe. Hameedudden’s family, while proud of their Indian roots, celebrates Qatar’s legacy by adorning her daughter in traditional Arab headpieces.

“It is my hope that my kids stay in Qatar. I was just telling Shabbana that we build houses in India, but we hope for a future in Qatar,” said Hameedudden, as her friend nodded in agreement.

While these expats are thousands of miles away from home, they carry reminders of their homelands with them.

Avantika Sawant and her family, for example, are playing cricket and volleyball on the beach, blending their cultural traditions with the vibrant atmosphere of Qatar.

“Actually there are more South Asian restaurants here so we never really feel away from home,” said Amol Sawant, Avantika’s husband.

On the occasion of Qatar National Day, this group plans an adventurous day from sports in the morning to camping nights in the desert. Sawant pulls up pictures from the festivities of 2022 when Qatar hosted the FIFA World Cup.

“You could get dummy passports and the more activities you did, the more stamps you received,” said Sawant reflecting on her favourite moments at Darb Al Saai.

As they gather under the umbrella sitting up their picnic blanket, one of their friends calls over a cat to join in their family picture. “Here is our Qatari cat,” he said and they shared a laugh.

While this is a national holiday enjoyed by many, some have not seen celebrations outside of their phone screens. Jamshed Ansari moved to Qatar from Nepal three years ago and now works at a local tea shop in Wakra, Baba Tea.

Situated right next to the beach and in front of Woqod petrol station, this area is crowded by cars displaying the national flag on their windshields and Arabic music blasting from their speakers.

A honk breaks Ansari’s focus on the music, and he turns to see the man calling out, “Two medium karak!”

With a nod, Ansari swiftly pours the tea.

“These shops are always busy. Maybe this year, I plan to go to Katara with my friends. I have heard they do some fireworks there,” said Ansari.

While his work does not entail the luxury of celebration, he enjoys conversations with regular customers.

“I know them all now. They come from different places and such kindness always makes this kind of work worth it,” said Ansari as he passes the karak to the man who wishes him a Happy National Day.