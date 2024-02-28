‘Hell on earth’: Qatar’s Lolwah Al Khater spotlights Palestinian struggle under Israeli occupation before 7 October

The Qatari official stressed that Israel’s aggression on Gaza was “nothing short of a genocidal war”.

Palestinians have been living “hell on earth” under Israel’s apartheid regime long before the start of Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip on October 7, Qatar’s Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah Al Khater said on Tuesday.

The top Qatari official’s remarks came during her speech at the High-Level Segment of the 55th Session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

“We must stand firm and resolute against the flagrant breaches of international humanitarian law that have led to the collective punishment of the Palestinian civilian population that was already living hell on earth under an apartheid regime long before October 7,” Al Khater said.

Al Khater pointed to Israel ignoring international demands, including a UN resolution, to allow the entry of aid into Gaza.

“Ironically enough, even those resolutions that have not been vetoed and that have been adopted, including, most recently a resolution 2720 demanding the unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza, even those have largely been ignored by Israel,” she said.

Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza coupled with the complete air, land and sea blockade led to a dire humanitarian catastrophe, with the 2.2 million population barely able to find basic resources to survive.

Aid has been piling up at the Rafah crossing as Israeli protests continue to block the entry of aid trucks.

The United Nations flash update on Tuesday said the “food security situation continues to be extremely critical across Gaza, particularly in northern Gaza.”

“Vulnerable segments of the population, including children, the elderly and people with underlying health conditions, are particularly exposed to the risk of malnutrition and famine,” the UN said.

The war on Gaza is approaching its fifth month, with nearly 30,000 Palestinians killed and more than 80% of the population displaced. Al Khater also warned of the “looming threat of invasion” in Rafah, where at least 1.4 million Palestinians have been taking shelter.

“What is happening today in Gaza is nothing short of a genocidal war,” Al Khater said, calling for an immediate ceasefire.

The Qatari official pointed to the application of double standards towards the genocide in Gaza and Palestinians living under Israeli occupation.

“There is a growing condemnation around the world that human rights principles apply to some but not to others. That some people are seen as deserving of protection, freedom, self-determination, but others are not,” she said.

Al Khater also highlighted the escalations in the West Bank, pointing to 2023 being the deadliest year for Palestinians in the area even before the war on Gaza. Israel has killed at least 400 people in the West Bank while expanding its illegal settlements and carrying out deadly raids.

Occupation forces have also detained more than 7,000 Palestinians in the West Bank within the past four months, including freed detainees.

“The situation in the West Bank is quickly deteriorating[…]And now Israel has intensified its military assault, killing close to 400 people,” she said.