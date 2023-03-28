Health official hails Qatar’s ‘important’ contribution to WHO

An advisory team at WHO is working to create the first global source of policies in integrating the workforce in health and social care sectors.

Qatar’s contribution to the World Health Organisation was praised by the director of the Qatar National Health Strategy for Healthy Ageing, due to its impact on numerous international health policies and plans.

As part of its cooperation with the WHO, Qatar has recently undertaken various initiatives that have helped boost the health sector both locally and internationally, Dr Hanadi Al Hamad said in a statement to Qatar News Agency.

The WHO has also appointed numerous Qatari medical leaders to lead a number of its committees as a testament to its confidence in the Gulf nation’s constructive role on an international level.

The experts are part of projects aimed at enhancing international health work and will lead a crucial role in formulating health policies that will have a significant impact on further developing the health sector globally, Dr Al Hamad said.

Dr Al Hamad emphasised that efforts behind the collaboration with WHO are primarily focused on developing a national strategy for healthy ageing, the communication portal during the Covid-19 pandemic to address issues affecting the aged, and the sharing of regional and international experiences.

The WHO selected Dr Al Hamad as a member of its technical advisory team concerned with integrating the workforce in the healthcare sector for the elderly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She added that the team is working to create the first global source of policies in the area of integrating the workforce in the fields of health and social care, with a clear focus on incorporating care workers within various specialties.

Qatar’s health sector

Qatar’s health sector has repeatedly received global praise, particularly during the Covid-19 outbreak.

In 2016, Hamad Medical Corporation became the first healthcare system in the world to have all its hospitals accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI) under the Academic Medical Centre accreditation programme.

Last year, Qatar ranked first in the Arab world and 18th worldwide in the 2022 Health Care Index.