Health ministry: Qatar’s eggs are pesticide-free
Qatar does not import eggs from the Netherlands and its products are thus contaminant-free and safe to eat, the local health ministry has said.
However, authorities have withdrawn some samples of eggs with European origins from shelves for extra testing.
The move comes after millions of chicken eggs were recalled in Europe this week over health concerns.
The eggs had apparently become contaminated after some Dutch farms illegally used a toxic pesticide called fipronil.
According to the World Health Organization, fipronil can cause organ damage if consumed in large quantities, Reuters reports.
Product testing
In a statement, Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health said egg imports in Qatar come from 10 different nations.
That includes six Arab nations, three European countries and one East Asian nation.
However, MOPH did not go into further details about the imports’ origins.
But it did say that all egg imports undergo “periodic analysis and inspection” at ministry food laboratories, and currently meet all approved standards.
