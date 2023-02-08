Heading to Hajj from Qatar? Here’s all you need to know about the new guidelines

Looking to perform Hajj this year? Here are all the requirements needed to apply.

Pilgrims hoping to head over to Saudi Arabia for the annual Hajj pilgrimage this year must abide by a new set of guidelines unveiled by Qatar’s Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs.

Per the new regulations, those who wish to apply for a Hajj permit must have completed both doses of the Covid-19 vaccination. All pilgrims must state the dates of their first and second vaccinations and include documentation of their immunisations as part of their application.

Expats in Qatar must be at least 40 years old and have lived there for 10 years before applying. However, the minimum age for GCC citizens and nationals living in Qatar is 18.

On the website, the applicant must enter their phone number, ID card number, and expiration date.

Those applying will then receive a message on their phone with a link that will take them to the application, in which they will be prompted to enter their passport number and email address along with other necessary information.

Before the applicant can finally save and submit, they will be asked if there are any additional individuals planning on travelling with them. After submitting, the applicant will receive a number that can be used to check the status of the application online.

The website will go live on February 12, 2023, at 8am and will remain open for exactly one month.

Approvals and rejections will be made public between 7-10 days after the closing date.

The ministry stated that applications are “open to as many people as possible,” with the final total of Hajj pilgrims being subject to the official permitted quota sent by the Saudi Arabian government.