Sheikha Hind participates in first session of the Qatari Inspirational Women initiative

The significant event is aimed at empowering young women and promoting educational excellence.

Qatar Foundation (QF) Vice-Chairperson and Chief Executive, HE Sheikha Hind bint Hamad al-Thani, has taken part in the inaugural session of the Qatari Inspirational Women initiative.

The session, held at Ramla Bint Abi Sufyan Secondary School for Girls, witnessed the presence of esteemed guests, including HE the Minister of Education and Higher Education, Buthaina bint Ali al-Jabr al-Nuaimi.

HE Sheikha Hind, a successful and influential figure in Qatari society, shared her inspiring journey of overcoming challenges and turning them into opportunities.

As the head of Qatar Foundation, the leading educational institution in the country, she provided invaluable insights into her educational and professional experiences, imparting wisdom to the attending female students.

During the session, HE Sheikha Hind emphasised key principles and values that have guided her throughout her journey.

She stressed the importance of self-confidence, highlighting it as a vital characteristic for anyone aspiring to succeed. She also emphasised the significance of maintaining modesty, avoiding indifference, and acknowledging the continuous need for learning, irrespective of one’s acquired knowledge.

The dialogue session provided an opportunity for students, parents, university attendees, teachers, government school employees, and officials from the Ministry of Education and Higher Education to engage with HE Sheikha Hind.

HE Sheikha Hind expressed gratitude for the support she received from His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, who recognised her inclination and passion for societal and educational matters. Their encouragement led her to pursue a career in education due to the profound impact it has on building civilizations and individuals, she said.

Reiterating the importance of family in a child’s educational journey, HE Buthaina bint Ali al-Jabr al-Nuaimi, Minister of Education and Higher Education, emphasised the vital role played by parents in their children’s learning and success.

She highlighted that attention and moral support can make a significant difference in fostering children’s achievements and excellence.

Maryam Khalaf al-Kaabi, the principal of Ramla Bint Abi Sufyan Secondary School, explained that the selection of HE Sheikha Hind as an inspiring figure was driven by the desire to benefit from her experience and success story, inspiring students to recognize the pivotal role of education in shaping their personalities and contributing to societal progress.

Al-Kaabi further emphasised that the “Qatari Inspirational Women” initiative aligns with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education’s commitment to realising the goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030 through constructive and impactful initiatives.

The Qatari Inspirational Women initiative serves as a catalyst for empowering the next generation of Qatari women, providing them with role models, guidance, and a platform for personal and academic growth.

With the support of influential figures like HE Sheikha Hind bint Hamad al-Thani, Qatar is nurturing a future generation of leaders, inspired to make a lasting impact on their society and the world at large.