Hamad General Hospital to close for two years for renovation

The decision to renovate the local hospital was planned over the last five years.

Qatar’s flagship Hamad General Hospital is set to be closed for two years from September for renovation purposes, sources confirmed to Doha News.

Rolling out in several phases, the first phase of maintenance will not include outpatient clinics and operating rooms and will see inpatients transferred to Aisha Al-Attiyah Hospital and the Medical Care and Research Center.

The development project has been prepared over the course of the last five years and is a project that the Public Works Authority has devised.

According to a report by Al Sarq, the QAR 4.1bn project by the Public Works Authority, will also oversee a revamp of Qatar Academy Sidra, and the rehabilitation of the veterinary laboratory building of the Ministry of Municipality.

However, details for the renovation projects have yet to be revealed and authorities have not publicly commented on the matter.

Hamad General Hospital, is a 603-bed facility that has offered trauma, emergency medicine, paediatrics, critical care, specialised surgery, specialised treatment, laboratory medicine, and radiology services for some 30 years.

Recognised for its high-quality services, Hamad General Hospital has won several prestigious awards, including this year’s Top Hospital Award in Quality Improvement and Patient Safety, during the awards ceremony of the 18th annual forum of the Arab Hospitals Federation.