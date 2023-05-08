Hamad airport sees 44.5% hike in passenger traffic in first three months of 2023

Qatar hopes to attract six million visitors every year by 2030.

Hamad International Airport recorded a 44.5% increase in passenger traffic and an 18.65% increase in aircraft movements in the first quarter of 2023, a press release said.

The facility witnessed a total of 10,315,695 passengers during the first three months of 2023, with 3,558,918 traveling in January, 3,240,114 in February, and 3,516,663 in March.

A total of 56,417 aircraft arrived and left the airport in total this year compared to last year’s numbers, recording 19,377 in January, 17,479 in February, and 19,561 in March, the press release added.

The facility also handled more than 540,000 tonnes of cargo and moved over eight million bags through its facility, including more than five million transfer bags.

“This is a remarkable start to 2023 for the airport and is testament to our commitment to enhancing our passenger experience whether they are travelling to, from or through the airport,” said Hamad International Airport’s Chief Operating Officer, Badr Mohammad Al Meer.

“With our robust operations and investment in our growth plans, we will continue to magnify our airport infrastructure and product offering to reinforce our competitive position in the aviation industry.”

“We will always strive towards excellence and ensure that Hamad International Airport remains the top choice for passengers travelling to and from the Middle East and the world,” Al Meer added.

Qatar’s main airport has been recognised by industry experts as it continues to cater to more international travellers.

HIA was recently ranked as the second greatest airport in the world after it held the first place position for two consecutive years. Singapore’s Changi Airport reclaimed the title in March.

However, HIA won the “Best Overall Airport in the World” title at the 19th Annual Global Traveler Tested Reader Survey Awards, after a survey by readers and frequent business and upscale travellers. The airport received the title of “Best Airport in the Middle East” for the sixth consecutive year.

Hayya card

The increase in numbers comes as Qatar ups its efforts to boost tourism following its successful hosting of the FIFA World Cup in 2022, eyeing six million visitors every year by 2030.

Authorities in Doha recently announced plans to expand the Hayya Platform, which was a crucial gateway for fans travelling into Qatar during the tournament last year.

The move allows more access for tourists who currently require and has transformed the Hayya platform as the country’s single portal for all tourist visas required to enter Qatar.

The relaunch of Hayya accelerates the status of Doha as an Arab Tourism Capital and will allow visitors from over 15 Arab countries to enjoy Qatar and all that it has to offer.

The Hayya New E-visa comes in different categories based on nationality, residency or other international visas already in possession of the traveller.

There are three additional categories of travellers who will be granted easier approval.

A1 category includes all nationalities that do not qualify for Visa on Arrival or Visa Free Entry, while A2 is designated for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) residents – which now includes all professions. A3 is set for international visitors who have visa or residency from Schengen countries, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and New Zealand.