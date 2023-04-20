Hamad airport offers free parking for first 60 minutes to ease Eid travel

Parking fees will apply once the parking timing exceeds 60 minutes.

Charges for the first 60 minutes parking at Hamad International Airport have been slashed to allow for easier travel procedures, authorities announced.

Visitors heading to HIA from Thursday until Saturday will not need to pay for the first hour. A similar move will be introduced between 27 April to 1 May.

The standard parking rates will take effect after 60 minutes.

A spokesperson for HIA said the airport is “expecting high departure and arrival passenger volumes” throughout the Eid al-Fitr holiday and up until May 1.

Passengers are advised to make the necessary travel arrangements in order to guarantee a smooth trip.

Private vehicles accessing the curb-side are advised not to be left unattended, and drivers are advised to use the short-term parking lot for pickup and drop-off.

Travellers arriving and departing may also use one of the many public transportation options, including taxis, buses, and metro.

Unless otherwise advised by their particular airline, the airport advises travellers to arrive three hours prior to the scheduled departure time of their flight.

The announcement comes come just days ahead Eid Al-Fitr, a peak time for travel among Muslim expats keen on celebrating the festivities at home.