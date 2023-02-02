Hakim Ziyech’s loan move to PSG called off after ‘paperwork chaos’

The Morocco international was all set for a loan move from Chelsea to the French club.

The January transfer window ended with unexpected drama as Chelsea submitted incorrect documentation to sign off on the deal with Hakim Ziyech to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Moroccan superstar was in Paris expecting the deal to be confirmed, but the registration was not completed, despite an appeal by PSG to the French football governing body (LFP).

The LFP legal committee met on Wednesday morning to consult the enrollment but chose against approving the loan.

According to several media sources, the Blues are thought to have sent the wrong paperwork as many as three times.

🚨 It’s over. Hakim Ziyech will NOT join Paris Saint-Germain, deal collapsed — no chance after the appeal has been rejected by LFP.



Paris Saint-Germain, literally furious with the situation with Chelsea after contracts signed but sent too late.



Ziyech, more than disappointed. pic.twitter.com/HZaRqxR6Lc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2023

The first document included a blunder, while the second didn’t have a signature, and by the time the third was submitted, the transfer window was closed, according to ESPN sources.

PSG are “absolutely furious” with Chelsea over the collapse of the winger’s loan move, a PSG source has told outlet 90min.

“Act like the biggest club in the world when buying players, shame they don’t when it is a player moving the other way,” the source told 90min.

The Qatari-owned club had hoped to bring Ziyech in on loan for the remainder of the season to replace Pablo Sarabia, who left for Wolves for a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Instead of vouching for the Moroocan, Chelsea’s attention was paved to Argentina’s World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez.

The registration caused a record $132 million for the transfer fee, leading him to be the most expensive football player ever to be bought by a Premier League club.

The 22-year-old has agreed on an eight-and-a-half-year deal that will keep him under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2031.

Sitting in 10th place, Fernandez joins Mykhaylo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, Malo Gusto, Andrey Santos, David Datro Fofana, and Joao Felix as January arrivals to West London, also marking one of the most active transfer periods any club has ever had.