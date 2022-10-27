‘Globalising the local, localising the global’: Meet this year’s Fashion Trust Arabia winners

A-list celebrities from around the world flocked to Doha this week for the most exciting fashion event in the region.

Fashion Trust Arabia (FTA) named its winners at this year’s award ceremony in the heart of the Qatari capital on Wednesday, introducing fresh regional designers to global superstars and fashion icons at the event.

Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, FTA’s honorary chair, and Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani attended the gala at the National Museum of Qatar, which saw some of the world’s most biggest celebrities dazzle the red carpet.

Dutch-Palestinian supermodel Bella Hadid, accompanied by her father Mohamed Hadid, stole the show with her all-black sleek look.

FTA is a non-profit initiative that aims to discover, nurture and support emerging designers in the Arab world while providing them with the financial backing needed and mentorship to boost their brands.

Sheikha Moza crowned the first winner of the night, Moroccan designer Artsi Ifrach in the Evening Wear category. Similarly last year, the first winner for the category was Moroccan designer Mohamed Benchellal.

Without further ado, here are the list of winners:

Ready-To-Wear: Siham and Sarah Albinali from Saudi Arabia

Accessories: Fatma Mostafa from Egypt

Accessories: Eliaf Osman from Sudan

Debut Talent: Kazna Asker from Yemen

Guest country: Burc Akyol from Turkey

Entrepreneur of the Year Award: Business woman Huda Kattan

Lifetime achievement Award: Valentino Garavani

Winners of this year’s awards were selected by a jury of renowned fashion designers, models and influencers.