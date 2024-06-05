Global Wellness Day Qatar 2024 embraces nature’s healing power

Qatari stakeholders will be hosting an array of events in line with this year’s theme, which focuses on humanity’s bond with nature.



Qatar, alongside over 100 countries, is set to observe Global Wellness Day on June 8 for a much needed pause from the daily hustle and bustle of modern day stress factors.



This drive to spread awareness about the importance of our well-being is celebrated annually on the second Saturday of June and aims to direct societies to alleviate stress, recognise the value of life, and to value inner peace, the organisers said.



Despite being a one-day only event, Qatar’s Global Wellness Day Ambassador, Asela Jayaweera, explained to Doha News that the day holds the potential to change the course of one’s life.



“One day can change your whole life if you take it positively. The whole idea behind Global Wellness Day is to start somewhere,” he said.



The theme for this year is ‘Magenta Nature,’ which focuses on linking well-being to humanity’s connection with the natural world. As such, Global Wellness Day has devised a four-part nature-focused action plan as a guide to ensuring long-lasting wellness.



This includes ‘eating natural’ foods. Across Doha, many stakeholders will be hosting workshops on Saturday to share the benefits of a natural diet. The Sharq Village and Spa will be hosting a cooking workshop, and Le Meridien will be sharing smoothie recipes.



Jayaweera added that food does not only impact physical health, but mental health too. He explained that setting aside time to have meals with families is a great boost for one’ well-being.

The action plan also champions ‘being in nature’ and making time for the sights, sounds, smells and feelings of the outdoors to be a part of one’s daily routine.



“Nature is not just above ground – it’s underwater as well!” Jayaweera said. He also said that this year will feature collaborations with the Doha Dragon Boat society to offer a unique paradigm to being outdoors.

There is also the ‘protecting nature’ component, which embraces sustainability. This will include drives such as tree planting, beach and underwater clean-ups.

The final part of the plan also advocates for ‘being nature‘ – that is, humans are not separate from nature, but an “integral part of its grand tapestry”.



“It’s all about your willingness to open yourself to new things – don’t limit yourself and say ‘I can’t do this, or that.’ Instead, say ‘I should try,’” Jayaweera concluded.