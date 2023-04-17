Global Web Summit selects Qatar as first host of event in the region

7,500 attendees from around the world are expected to join the Middle East’s first ever Web Summit.

Web Summit 2024, the world’s largest and most renowned technology conference, is set to take place in Qatar’s vibrant capital, Doha.

Scheduled for May 4-7, 2024, the event promises to be a hub for innovators, entrepreneurs, and tech enthusiasts who are eager to explore the latest advancements in the digital realm.

“Web Summit Qatar will help connect a new generation of founders in the Middle East to investors, journalists, customers, partners and more around the world and represents a new opportunity for Web Summit to convene technology’s leaders and to develop an already fast-growing tech scene,” said the founder and CEO of Web Summit, Paddy Cosgrave.

Web Summit selected Doha as the host after receiving bids from a number of neighbouring cities.

The choice of Doha as the host city for Web Summit 2024 highlights the growing prominence of the Middle East in the world of technology and innovation. With a rich cultural heritage and a rapidly evolving tech scene, Qatar provides the perfect backdrop for a global gathering of tech aficionados.

As the Web Summit continues to evolve and expand its global reach, the 2024 edition promises to be an extraordinary experience. Its fusion of culture and innovation will offer attendees a unique and unforgettable experience as they explore the future of technology.

Web Summit 2024 will feature an impressive lineup of world-renowned speakers, experts, and entrepreneurs representing a wide range of industries. Past speakers have included the likes of Elon Musk, Al Gore, and Ginni Rometty, and next year’s event is set to be no different.

Attendees can expect thought-provoking keynotes, panel discussions, and interviews, touching on topics like artificial intelligence, blockchain, cybersecurity, and sustainable technology.

The start-up scene is thriving in Qatar and the government and private sector are both supporting its rapid evolution.

Qatar is ranked 28th globally for its capacity for innovation in the World Economic Forum’s Global Competitiveness Report 2021, ahead of other countries in the region.

With projects focusing on cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, blockchain, and cybersecurity, Qatar is a significant investor in its technological infrastructure.