Global calls for calm grow louder as Israel pounds Gaza for third day

More governments have called for calm since the start of the recent offensive.

Israel killed more than 30 Palestinians including six children, an official death toll revealed, as the occupying state continued its aggression on the Gaza Strip for the third day.

Recent figures by the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza show that 31 citizens were killed and 265 civilians were wounded. The total number of casualties is feared to increase as the Israeli regime continues to launch air strikes on the besieged city.

The latest strikes come as Gaza reels from the aftermath of last year’s Israeli bombardment of the city, in which at least 260 Palestinians, including 66 children, were killed.

Days before the attacks, Israel shut down the Karam Abu Salem crossing, a key entry point that provides much needed fuel and basic goods for locals in the besieged enclave.

On Saturday, the city’s sole power plant completely shut, adding to layers of suffering for Palestinians and obstructing much-needed medical response. The Palestinian health ministry in Gaza said 48 hours remain of fuel as of Sunday afternoon.

Qatar was quick to condemn the latest attacks while reiterating the Gulf state’s support for the Palestinian people in their right to justice and to establish an independent state, as per the 1967 borders.

Palestinian presidency

The Palestinian presidency condemned the Israeli attacks on Sunday as well as the latest storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem.

“The persisting the Israeli aggression, whether in the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Gaza Strip, Jenin and other Palestinian cities and villages, crosses all red lines and represents an Israeli attempt to push the situation into more escalation and tension,” said Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for President Mahmoud Abbas.

Abu Rudeineh noted that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas “is continuing his efforts with regional and international parties” to halt Israel’s aggression against Palestinians.

GCC

On Saturday, GCC Secretary General Nayef Al Hajraf “condemned the brutal military aggression of the Israeli occupation forces on the Gaza Strip”.

Al Hajraf said that the attacks are a continuation of Israeli crimes and occupation, all of which are “a violation of the international law and resolutions of international legitimacy.”

“The Secretary General expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Palestine, wishing the injured a speedy recovery,” said the GCC.

Arab League

The Arab League condemned the Israeli aggression on Saturday, calling on the Zionist state to immediately stop what the bloc described as “military operations” in Gaza.

The spokesman for the Arab League’s Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Jamal Rushdie, called for a ceasefire.

“The spokesman explained that the Israeli operation reflects internal tensions that could get it out of control, and pointed to the great fragility of the health sector in Gaza, which may exacerbate the effects of the military aggression,” said the bloc.

US

Meanwhile, Washington expressed its support to its ally Israel, saying it has the right to defend itself and called on “both sides” to halt the attacks.

The US pumps billions of dollars into Israel, directly funding its ongoing illegal occupation of Palestine. To date, Washington has failed to condemn Israel’s ongoing crimes against indigenous Palestinians.

“We certainly urge all sides to avoid further escalation. We remain unwavering in our commitment to Israel’s security, and we will continue to work to strengthen all aspects of the US-Israeli partnership,” said John Kirby, US National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications.

Iran

On Friday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani condemned the Zionist state’s attacks as well as its killing of leaders from the Palestinian resistance. Kanaani noted that the Palestinian people and resistance groups “are legally entitled to take action and defend themselves”.

The statement came during the beginning of the air raids, where Taysir Al-Jabari, a commander of the Al-Quds Brigades, the military arm of the Islamic Jihad, was also killed.

Kanaani issued another statement on Sunday regarding the killing of innocent children in Gaza, saying that the global silence regarding Israel’s crimes is “regrettable”.

“It is noteworthy that the US State Department affirmed its ‘full support’ to Israel’s right to protect itself!”

Egypt

Egyptian President Abdelfattah El Sisi said on Saturday that he is working on “restoring peace and stability” in Gaza by holding talks with Palestine and Israel.

“We contacted everyone around the clock in order for things not to get out of control and to prevent fighting,” said El Sisi, as quoted by the Associated Press.

Egypt was the first Arab League state to normalise ties with Israel in 1979. It has also been a key broker in responding to Israeli attacks over the years, including the 2021 bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

At the time, Qatar and Egypt brokered a ceasefire that ended the 11-day air strikes.

UK

On Saturday, British Foreign Minister Liz Truss expressed the UK’s support to Israel’s right to defend itself.

“We condemn terrorist groups firing at civilians and violence which has resulted in casualties on both sides. We call for a swift end to the violence,” said Truss.

The British diplomat’s remarks were met with criticism on social media platforms, who pointed to the UK’s support of the Israeli regime in its ongoing human rights violations against Palestinians.

“This statement is not surprising considering the UK’s consistent and unwavering support of the Israeli regime for decades. It’s also not surprising considering the UK supplies the Israeli regime with military hardware to bomb Gaza,” tweeted Dr. Yara Hawari, Palestinian academic, writer and senior policy analyst for Al-Shabaka.

“It’s not surprising at all. It’s disgusting,” added Dr. Hawari.

Britain has yet to publicly apologise to Palestinians for the Balfour declaration, which approved the establishment of Israel.

Sports world

Beyond governments, the sports industry has also weighed in.

On Saturday, Juventus and Atletico Madrid announced the cancellation of a friendly match in Tel Aviv, according to the global Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

“It’s never a good time to sportswash Israel crimes against Palestinians. Palestinian football clubs, including the Amputee Football Association in Gaza whose players have lost limbs to Israeli bullets and bombs, had urged the clubs not to sportswash Israeli apartheid and to cancel the match,” said BDS.

The statement added that thousands of fans have emailed the clubs in an effort to end what rights groups have long slammed as “sports apartheid”.