GIMS Qatar to bridge Western and Eastern auto worlds as doors open to the public

GIMS 2023 promises ten days of unparalleled automotive displays, running from 5 to 14 October at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC).

The Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) opened its doors to the public in Qatar for the first time on Saturday, providing unparalleled access to the world’s biggest car manufacturers.

Around 30 car manufacturers have lined up to show off their latest prized pieces, including luxury brands such as Lamborghini and McLaren, as well as household names like Toyota Motor Corp. and Volkswagen AG.

The main exhibition at Doha Exhibition and Convention Center will be open from 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm on weekdays and from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm on Saturdays. Tickets can be bought online.

GIMS Qatar was officially inaugurated by Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Qatar Tourism Chief Akbar Al Baker on Thursday evening.

In a speech, Al Baker said “at the crossroads of East and West, and as a pioneering state that has welcomed innovation and development across diverse sectors, Qatar is a fitting destination for this prestigious motor show’s first foray outside of its home country of Switzerland.

“Qatar has dynamically pursued a strong and ambitious strategy that has seen investment into the sector to create new tourism assets, strengthen the country’s infrastructure and diversify the tourism offering to include business, sports, cruise, and other important tourism pillars,” Al Baker continued.

With its futuristic skyline, traditional souqs and pristine beaches, Qatar offers everything from desert adventures to immersive art exhibitions, exquisite dining experiences, and much more,” he added.

In 2021, Qatar secured a decade-long agreement with GIMS organisers to host the illustrious 118-year-old event biennially from 2023. The Swiss spring exhibition will recommence in the European country in 2024

Car makers believe such moves could play a pivotal role in engaging with local customers and introduce new vehicles to the booming Middle East market.

Last year, the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Qatar and Saudi Arabia, reported 2.75 million new vehicle registrations. This figure is in line with the 2.65 million cars registered in Germany.

Focus on electric

A special focus at this year’s show in Doha is the surge in electric vehicles.

At least three EV brands are making their presence felt. Notably, Lucid Group Inc. is set to showcase new editions of its Air EV. However, market giants like Tesla Inc. and BYD Co. remain conspicuously absent.

Mercedes-Benz AG is also driving forward the EV trend with the company’s Qatar distributor unveiling the brand’s all-electric range, hailed as a landmark in the Gulf state’s move towards sustainable mobility.

GIMS 2023 promises ten days of unparalleled automotive displays, running from 5 to 14 October.

These include luxury car parades at Lusail Boulevard, off-road adventures at Sealine and more.

Motor enthusiasts have more to look forward to this week as GIMS Qatar coincides with the Qatar Formula One Grand Prix, offering three days packed with action at the Lusail International Circuit.