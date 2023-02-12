Get ready for WOW, ‘World of Wonders’: Aura Entertainment launches new indoor park in Lusail Boulevard

Families and thrill seekers will experience a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience in Lusail Boulevard

Qatar’s entertainment scene is about to get a major upgrade with the launch of WOW (World of Wonders), the newest addition to Aura Entertainment’s and Qatari Diar’s portfolios. The doors of this state-of-the-art indoor leisure and entertainment centre opened to the public on February 9, 2023.

WOW offers a vast variety of exciting attractions and games suitable for families and individuals of all ages. From high-flying thrills, like the Gravity-fuelled Zip Coaster and the GCC’s highest indoor climbing wall, to immersive experiences such as the Exploration Caves and Laser Tag, there’s something for everyone at this family indoor entertainment park. Additionally, it also features a dedicated toddler zone, Doha’s first and only Mini-bowling and the newest release of state-of-the-art Arcade Games.

In addition to its thrilling attractions, WOW offers a curated food selection that provides a multi-sensory experience in a lively ambience. Guests can indulge in freshly crafted meals, artisanal coffees or lite bites to keep their energy levels up and the fun going all day.

The park also has ample seating and relaxation areas, perfect for taking a break and recharging. Visitors can also take a piece of their WOW experience home with the exclusive WOW memorabilia and gift their family and friends mementoes from WOW’s must-visit retail toy store.

The park prioritises the safety and enjoyment of all visitors by implementing strict health and safety measures such as regular cleaning and sanitizing, cashless purchases and professionally trained staff operating all rides and attractions.

Eng. Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Attiyah, CEO of Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Co. said: “I’m pleased to announce the launch of WOW, Lusail’s latest attraction and entertainment destination. We are sure this new addition will bring a new level of entertainment to those who are constantly on the lookout for a brand-new leisure experience that exceeds expectations.”

“We are ecstatic to bring this exciting new indoor entertainment destination to the vibrant city of Lusail,” said Naveed Dowlatshashi, Group CEO of Aura Group. “We’re excited to be part of this project and scale up the entertainment experience for the Qatari and expatriate communities and provide families with a unique and appealing leisure destination.”

WOW is located at Lusail Boulevard and is open daily from 12 p.m to 12 a.m., and on Fridays from 2p.m. to 12 a.m. Entry to the park is free, with individual charges for each game, activity, or experience. For more information and to book your tickets, visit their website.