German art to be highlighted during upcoming exhibitions in Qatar

Two major art exhibitions will open to the public next month to mark the Qatar Germany 2017 Year of Culture, Qatar Museums (QM) has announced.

The first will launch at the Al Riwaq Gallery, next to the Museum of Islamic Art.

Titled Driven by German Design, the exhibition was curated with Volkswagen. It explores how the design in Germany has changed over the past several decades, starting with the 1950s and even featuring the future.

In a statement, QM said the exhibition will touch on product and graphic design, architecture, furniture, fashion and automotive design.

Additionally, it will “highlight the influence of German design on ubiquitous objects such as iPhones, cameras and furniture.

It also traces the evolution and development of some of the most iconic cars ever to have been designed, with the Porsche 911 Turbo, Volkswagen Golf and Käfer making an appearance,” QM added.

For the purposes of the exhibition, Al Riwaq is being organized into five “Epoch Rooms” and a “Design Laboratory.”

The exhibition will be open daily from 9am to 7pm Saturday to Thursday; and from 1pm to 7pm on Fridays through Jan. 14, 2018. More information can be found here.

German Encounters

Also on Oct. 3, German Encounters – Contemporary Masterworks from the Deutsche Bank Collection will open at the Doha Fire Station.

This exhibition contains more than 100 works including photographs and paintings that offer an overview of German art from the 1960s to the present.

According to QM, the collection includes works by Joseph Beuys, neo-expressionist painters such as Georg Baselitz and Markus Lüpertz; photographers of the Düsseldorf School, including Andreas Gursky, Candida Höfer, and Thomas Ruff; and influential post-conceptual artists such as Isa Genzken, Rosemarie Trockel and Martin Kippenberger.

German Encounters will be open daily from 8am to 11pm, Saturday to Thursday; and from 1pm to 11pm on Fridays through Jan. 20, 2018. More information can be found here.

