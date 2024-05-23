Georgian parliamentary officials tour Qatar’s FBQ Museum

The museum tour follows an earlier meeting with the Qatari Shura Council, where both sides discussed strengthening ties and efforts to halt Israel’s aggression in the besieged Gaza Strip.



On Wednesday, a delegation of Georgian parliamentary officials toured the Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim (FBQ) Al Thani Museum in Al Samriya.



The delegation was chaired by David Songulashvili, Chairperson of the Committee of Economy and Economic Policy and chief of the Qatar-Georgia Parliamentary Friendship Group. Temur Kereselidze, chargé d’affaires at the Georgian Embassy in Doha, was also in attendance.



The visit began with a Qatari cultural staple – traditional gahwa, or Arabic coffee.



The museum itself is the brainchild of Sheikh Faisal and houses his expansive private collection spanning 15,000 items on display. This includes historic jewellery, currency, luxury vehicles as well as many celebrations of Qatari heritage, such as textiles celebrating Qatar’s Al Sadu Bedouin weaving tradition.

The museum also shares Islamic heritage with visitors with a dedicated Quran Room that displays a large number of the holy book from around the world and from different periods in history. The Sheikh’s collection also includes a kiswah , which the cloth that cloaks the Kaabah, Islam’s holiest site.



“As the museum attests, he is an avid antiques collector. The objects which form the FBQ Museum have been amassed during his travels around the world,” Visit Qatar describes the museum.



At the end of the tour, members of the Georgian delegation signed a dedicated vehicle for visitors to leave a lasting memory to mark their visit.



Earlier on Tuesday, the Georgian delegation met with members of the Qatari Shura Council.

Source: The Qatari Shura Council

The speaker of the legislative body, Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, as well as the deputy speaker, Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti, and other Shura Council members, such as Mohamed bin Yousef Al Mana, were present at the meeting.



During the meeting, strategies to strengthen and develop inter-parliamentary relations were priority discussion points, the Shura Council reported.



The council’s news release added that the two sides also discussed the crises in the Gaza Strip and efforts to stop Israel’s brutal war.



Since October 7, with no let up in the violent occupier’s expansionist campaign, the Gaza Ministry of Health reports that at least 35,709 Palestinians have been killed and a further 79,990 wounded by Israeli strikes.