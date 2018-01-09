GCC Blockade is an Infringement of Human Rights: Recognises UN’ OHCHR

Qatar has been trying its best to keep people unaffected by the ongoing blockade imposed by Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. It has also been appreciated for the same internationally. But it would be closing eyes to the reality if we deny that it has affected people residing in the country greatly.

The report issued by United National Office of High Commissioner for Human rights (OHCHR), following its November mission testifies the same. The mission held from November 17 to 24 at OHCHR included meetings with some 20 governments, civil societies as well as people affected by the blockade with the objective of understanding the scenario.

A copy of the report issued by OHCHR was sent to the National Human Rights Committee of Qatar (NHCR). As per the declaration made in context to the report by head of NHRC, Ali Bin Smaikh al-Marri yesterday, stated that the report serves as a documented proof that GCC blockade is not just unethical and arbitrary but also illegal as it is clear infringement of the human rights.

He stated that “This report shows without a spec of doubt that these procedures undertaken by blockading countries are not merely diplomatic severing of relations, they are not just an economic boycott,” in fact, “These are unilateral, abusive, arbitrary measures that are impacting citizens and expats in Qatar.”

The disclosures made referring to the OHCHR report clearly suggested the measures taken to impose blockade are much more than a diplomatic tension but a well-planned economic warfare led by Saudi-Arabia. To meet their selfish rivalry they have staked the life of not only Qatari citizens but also expats from various countries residing in Qatar.

People in Doha celebrated the report as a victory of human rights of the people residing in the country as this may prove as an official recognition of injustice that they have experienced for several months, by United Nations institution.

Despite recognition by Amnesty International earlier in June 2017, accusing Gulf States toying with lives of people there have not been paid much heed by the GCC countries. Hopefully this report will bring an end to their arbitrary agendas and the ongoing injustice on the people residing in Qatar.