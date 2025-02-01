Gaza truce: 183 Palestinians released in exchange for three Israelis

With Saturday’s exchange – which was the fourth following the ceasefire agreement on January 19 – the number of released Palestinian prisoners now stands at 583.

Hamas released three more Israeli captives while Israel released 183 Palestinian prisoners in the latest captives-prisoner exchange as a part of the ongoing ceasefire deal.

The Palestinian group released Yarden Bibas and French-Israeli dual national Ofer Kalderon early on Saturday in the southern city of Khan Younis.

The third captive, 65-year-old Israeli-American Keith Seigal, was handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) by Gaza City’s port hours later.

The Palestinian prisoners were released at separate times. A bus transported 32 of them to the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, while 111 others – who were kidnapped by Israeli forces after October 7, 2023 – arrived in the Gaza Strip.

After Saturday’s exchange, which was the fourth following the ceasefire agreement on January 19, the number of released Palestinian prisoners now stands at 583.

Hamas has released 18 captives, including five Thai workers.

The three-phase ceasefire agreement, finalised in Doha last month, brought an end to 15 months of relentless conflict in Gaza following the October 7, 2023 surprise attack.

In the first phase, lasting six weeks, 1,890 Palestinian prisoners will be released in exchange for 33 Israeli captives.

Joyous scenes in Gaza

Palestinian prisoners freed on Saturday were greeted with emotional reunions as they stepped off Red Cross buses in Ramallah and Khan Younis.

At least 18 out of the 183 prisoners released in the recent exchange were serving life sentences in Israeli prisons.

Footage emerging from both locations showed overwhelming celebrations as Palestinians received their family members, many of whom were serving lengthy sentences.

Many of those released in southern Gaza were immediately taken to Khan Younis’ European Hospital to undergo initial checks.

In a statement, Hamas said many of those freed were taken to the hospital because of the “abuse and torture” that they endured while in detention, urging the international community to hold Israel accountable for war crimes.

“These horrific and ongoing violations against our heroic prisoners constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity,” its statement said.

In the fourth round of the captives-prisoner exchange, #Israel has released 183 Palestinian prisoners from its jails. At least 18 of the freed #prisoners were serving life sentences. Earlier, #Hamas handed over three Israeli captives to the International Committee of the Red… pic.twitter.com/jLPsq5g0eh — Doha News (@dohanews) February 1, 2025

In both locations where the captives were released, fewer Palestinians were present than in the previous exchanges, following Israel’s demands over “the safe exit” of the captives.

All captives released by Hamas so far have been seen in good condition — a stark contrast to the Palestinians released from Israeli jails.

Similar to previous occasions, members of the armed wing of Hamas, the Al Qassam Brigades, were present while releasing the captives.

All three Israeli captives were taken to Tel Aviv after the Red Cross had facilitated their exchange earlier in the morning.

Rafah crossing reopens

Meanwhile, a group of 50 wounded Palestinians crossed over to Egypt for treatment through the Rafah crossing on Saturday, marking the first reopening of the border in more than nine months.

Israel had closed the border after seizing it in May 2024, effectively cutting off the Gaza Strip’s access to Egypt. This blockade denied Palestinians vital humanitarian aid, healthcare, and basic necessities, with Rafah serving as a key chokepoint.

The border reopening follows Hamas fulfilling Israel’s condition by releasing the last surviving female captive, Arbel Yehoud, last week.

According to Gaza’s health ministry, more than 12,000 Palestinians require urgent treatment.