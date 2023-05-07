From surviving to thriving: Global experts in Qatar for INTERCOM conference

INTERCOM refers to the International Committee for Museum Management, a leading global entity that boosts professionals’ managerial and administration skills.

Global museum experts gathered in Doha to discuss challenges facing the creative industry at the INTERCOM Doha 2023 Conference, which kicked off on Sunday at the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ).

Taking place until Tuesday, the formal conference is hosted by ICOM Qatar, an entity that represents member museums and professionals locally and internationally, in partnership with Qatar Museums.

Titled “The Future Museum: Framing the Skills and Mindsets of the Visionary Leader Conference”, panels at the event will focus on ways to address challenges facing cultural institutions in addition to innovations in the museum sector.

The event was inaugurated by Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums.

During her speech, the Qatari royal said the Gulf region has much to offer in the creative industry, noting that “the more creative centres the better”.

“As the region is turning into an engine of progress and development for cultural institutions and expanding public spaces, unique and innovative approaches to creativity become central to our progress,” Sheikha Al Mayassa said, pointing to Qatar’s cultural diplomacy.

The conference covers three major themes; museum leadership, future vision of the industry, and “the nature of effective museum governance”.

Addressing a diverse audience of creatives, Sheikha Al Mayassa highlighted the leadership and vision of Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in supporting the development of cultural projects.

Sheikha Al Mayassa also referred to the Art Mill and Lusail museums as some of the latest examples of artistic development in Qatar.

“This is how we celebrate and support our people’s identity and heritage, we enable social development and personal growth[…]it is no surprise then that we also dedicate ourselves to the development of the creative industry in Qatar,” Sheikha Al Mayassa said.

‘Surviving and thriving’

The event at the blooming Desert Rose aims to highlight Qatar’s position as an open platform for creatives to help the art industry develop and flourish. The choice of the venue, NMoQ, embodies the event’s goals in promoting and preserving Qatar’s heritage and history.

“We regard the growth of the creative economy as an essential element of a sustainable future[…],” Sheikha Al Mayassa said.

INTERCOM refers to the International Committee for Museum Management, a leading global entity that boosts professionals’ managerial and administration skills in order to develop museums.

The conference began with an opening panel by Dr. Vlatka Hlupic, professor of leadership and management at Hult International Business School.

According to Qatar Museums, Hlupic is one of “the world’s most influential, award-winning thought leaders on individual and organisational transformation.”

During her virtual panel, Dr. Hlupic referred to disruptions that the global art industry has faced especially during the Covid-19 outbreak, during which she said “the mindset is lifeless and the culture is apathetic”.

“This is not just about surviving, it’s about thriving moving forward, so we need to update the traditional, organisational system,” Dr. Hlupic said.