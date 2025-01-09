From shopping to equestrian extravaganza: Five events to check out this weekend in Doha

This weekend is offering a blend of shopping and entertainment for families and friends to enjoy.

The winter season in Qatar only calls for fun outdoor activities and events to enjoy over the weekend —although there are plenty of options for those wanting to stay warm indoors.

For those looking for things to do and places to visit, Doha News has compiled a list of five events and places worth checking out this weekend.

1. Doha Tour 1

The 2025 Doha Tour is promising an incredible experience for equestrian fans at Al Shaqab. The high-profile competition is featuring a wide range of events while enabling attendees to witness world-class riders in action.

Tickets can be purchased online.

Date: January 9 — 11

Location: Al Shaqab

Time: 9:00am onwards

2. Shop Qatar Festival

Shop Qatar, the largest local shopping festival, is ongoing until February 1, featuring 20 participating malls and shopping destinations.

The event is offering discounts, family-friendly entertainment and raffle prizes ranging from QAR 10,000 ($2,741) to QAR 100,000 ($27,406).

Lucky shoppers who spend at least QAR 200 ($55) at any of the participating malls can participate in raffle draws by redeeming their receipts at the designated booths.

Date: Until February 1

Location: Across designated shopping malls

3. Sealine Season

Nothing screams winter in Qatar like a fun desert experience at the Sealine desert.

This winter, Sealine Season is offering an event-packed experience for families to enjoy while celebrating and connecting with Qatar’s Bedouin heritage.

Adventure lovers at Sealine will get the chance to witness music concerts, fireworks, and pop-up dining experiences under the stars, whereas children can also enjoy fun activities catered to them.

Even better, the majority of the activities are offered for free, including star gazing, henna painting, beach games, interactive cooking contests among many others.

All information and booking details can be found on Visit Qatar’s website.

Date: Until January 27

Location: Sealine

4. Doha Spring Trade Fair

Those who missed out on the Doha Spring Trade Fair have the final chance to visit it this weekend at Katara Cultural Village before it ends on Monday, January 13.

The mega shopping festival is offering a large collection of clothing, vibrant accessories, home goods among many others.

Date: Until January 13

Time:

Weekdays: 10:00am – 10:00pm

Fridays: 2:00pm – 10:00pm

Location: Katara Cultural Village

5. Honey Festival

For those looking for a rather a different experience this weekend, they can head straight to the Umm Salal Central Market for the Honey Festival, a collaboration between the the Ministry of Municipality and Hassad Food.

Taking place on the sidelines of the Umm Salal Winter Festival, the event is offering a wide variety of locally produced honey.

Date: Until January 18

Time:

Morning period from 9:00am – 1:00pm

Evening period from 4:00pm – 8:00pm

Location: Umm Salal Central Market