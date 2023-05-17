From ordering trends to popular dishes – here’s talabat’s Ramadan 2023 recap

The largest rider tip recorded on the talabat app in Ramadan 2023 was 100 QAR.

talabat has taken a look at interesting trends in Qatar and across the region during the first half of the holy month. This includes local favorite cuisines, dishes, popular times people get their everyday groceries, and a look at the regions’ on-going generosity.

Indulging in your favourite choices:

This year’s Ramadan, people loved ordering from their local favourites in Qatar, with fine Kunafa, being the most popular dish from your local favourite Al Nashama Restaurant and Sweets, Al Muntazah.

With Ramadan being a month of togetherness, when families and loved ones meet to share a meal they create priceless memories. More than 18,000 group meals were ordered during Iftar in Qatar, making it the most popular time people came together in Ramadan.

Last but not least, let’s not forget our love for coffee! This year, double caramel frappuccino conquered, with more than 5800 ordered in Qatar, between 5pm to 8pm. After all, it’s never too late in the day to chase the ultimate caffeine kick!

talabat Mart for everyday convenience:

talabat’s technology brings convenience to customers, giving them the time to do what they love, and in Ramadan that means skipping that trip to the grocery store!

This Ramadan, customers in Qatar preferred to get their groceries during the evening hours, with bananas being the most popular item and dairy and eggs being the most popular category across the region.

Large orders were also popular, with the biggest having 381 items and for a value of over 3029.75 QAR.

A Ramadan staple has shown a rise in popularity with Vimto being ordered 5 times more ahead of the holy month than during the rest of the year in the region!

Here’s how the region ate a little healthier during Ramadan:

Salads were popular on talabat this Ramadan, as people chose healthier options from the ‘healthy’ collection with more than 8900 ordered during Iftar.

Showing riders appreciation for all that they do everyday:

Riders are an essential part to bringing a reliable experience on the talabat app, and it’s always great to see customers show appreciation and gratitude for their efforts – the largest tip by a caring customer in Qatar this Ramadan was 100 QAR.

Giving back in the month of giving:

Customers around the region were as always generous when it came to supporting those in need and donating to virtual charities through the talabat platform, with Fridays being the day customers donated the most across the region during the first half of Ramadan.

talabat had launched multiple campaigns in collaboration with Qatar Red Crescent, Qatar Charity and Qatar Cancer Society to help facilitate the donation of funds, meal kits and gift boxes.

These initiatives are a part of talabat’s ongoing efforts to support the community during the holy month. The sum total of donations raised during Ramadan is 1,286,901.80 QAR. The total number of meals donated was 54,093.

Through talabat’s easy and convenient donation experience, people can always support different charities by clicking on the ‘Support those in need’ widget on the talabat home screen, selecting donation items from the local charity of their choice and finalising their journey on the checkout page.

Consumers can download talabat on the iOS App Store, Google Playstore or Huawei App Gallery.