From Milan to Doha: Heritage brand ‘Luisa Spagnoli’ opens its first flagship in Qatar

Luisa Spagnoli opens its first flagship in Doha Qatar. This particular brand is an aficionado of fashion and has commissioned extraordinary garments and designs, dominating the industry uniquely and finely statements.

The Italian brand with its refreshed image, and digital revamp, is thrilled to hit Doha. Abu Issa Holding and Luisa Spagnoli will be working hand in hand, in delivering the best luxury statement like no other.

With a history of more than nine decades, Luisa Spagnoli knows a thing or two about women’s evolving fashion needs. The brand is certainly not a fashion brand that you hear about every day.

It’s a class apart and chic enough that you want to certainly keep and wear it for a special day. A day quite literally when you’re expected to make a statement. Luisa Spagnoli’s outfit will be the talk of the evening or occasion that you will be attending to.

“I have always had a great admiration for this wonderful country, my everyday luxury collections are conceived for elegant women looking for timeless Italian quality and I am glad to be welcomed with such enthusiasm. I have chosen to collaborate with one of the most established groups on the market Abu Issa Holding as they share our values of beauty and quality,” said Nicoletta Spagnoli, the CEO and President of Luisa Spagnoli.

I am in owe for the great launch they are operating; thanks to their experience and our heritage I am confident that we have the ideal mix of ingredients to offer the best shopping experience to our customers,” Spagnoli added.

For the fall/winter 2022 season Luisa Spagnoli takes her squad of feminine and independent women on a journey to discover their intimate selves and unleash their delicate sensuality with self-empowering fashion revolved around key tropes of their wardrobes, this time peppered with folk flourishes and embellishments, and eye-catching primary colours.

Punctuated by body-hugging silhouettes exuding a cocooning feel, the collection charms and seduces, exalting the designer’s feminine ethos catering to women’s desire for confidence and beauty through meticulously handcrafted intarsia and jacquard patterns, preciously embellished gowns, and a bold colour palette.

Accessories exude a sophisticated and cool vibe adding an unexpected touch to every look. Biker-inspired heeled boots, thick waist belts featuring burnished gold buckles, and crocodile-embossed oversized clutch bags, some with knitwear details, punctuate the lineup from day to night. Puffy golden bangles are ubiquitous, a strong statement about female power charged with a refreshing sense of self-confidence.

About Luisa Spagnoli:

In 2018, Luisa Spagnoli celebrates 90 years. A century-old history dates back to 1928 when the project “Luisa Spagnoli – The manufacturing of Angora rabbit wool” was revealed in her garden in Santa Lucia, in Perugia.

Luisa Spagnoli was an incredibly visionary, charismatic, and nonconformist woman, who anticipated the evolution of female presence at work by at least half a century, and invented a yarn product appealing enough to attract Italian as well as foreign buyers due to its quality, select fabrics, classic style, elegant silhouettes, and harmonious colours. By the mid-1900s, Luisa Spagnoli was already leading two companies: Perugina and Luisa Spagnoli.

Today, it is yet another woman who keeps infusing the same love and bold identity of the past into the company, renovating its style by transforming its founding values into growth, intuition, and creativity.

That woman is Nicoletta Spagnoli, who has been in charge of the company since 1986 and is currently the CEO and President of Luisa Spagnoli S.p.A.