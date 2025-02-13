From football to food festival: Five events to check out this weekend in Doha

Activities will range from football, food, and a magic show.

This weekend is filled with exciting events and activities, perfect for relaxing and enjoying quality time with friends and family.

For those looking for activities to do and places to visit, Doha News has compiled a list of five events and places worth checking out this weekend.

1. Match for Hope

Source: Q Life

The long-anticipated Match for Hope is returning on Friday, bringing together football legends and content creators from all over the world at Stadium 974.

The latest edition will see one team led by English influencer, KSI, and prominent Kuwaiti gamer, AboFlah, who will face off against the other team led by British YouTuber Chunkz and American streamer Ishowspeed.

Fans will witness a pre-match performance by Arab icon, Rasha Rizk, whereas Grammy winning artist, Macklemore, will perform at the half-time show.

Taking place in collaboration with Education Above All Foundation (EAA), the event’s ticket proceeds will fund education in numerous parts of the world.

Date: February 14

Location: Stadium 974

Time: 8:00pm

2. Qatar International Food Festival

Source: Qatar Tourism

The Qatar International Food Festival is returning this weekend, offering another fun culinary experience with cuisines from all over the world.

Taking place at the Hotel Park Doha, visitors will get the chance to participate in food competitions, enjoy live shows and attend workshops.

The event is free to attend.

Date: Until February 22

Location: Hotel Park Doha

Time:

Weekdays: 4:00pm – 11:00pm

Weekend: 3:00pm – 12:00am

3. Illusion Show

Source: QNCC

Those looking for a different experience can head to the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) for the Illusion Show. Visitors will get a magical experience during an hour of non-stop illusion shows.

Tickets can be purchased online depending on the time slots.

Date: February 14-15

Location: QNCC, Al-Rayyan – Auditorium 3

4. Ras Abrouq events

Source: Visit Qatar

This weekend is the last chance to enjoy Ras Abrouq’s events, a unique desert experience for those wanting to escape the bustling city over the weekend.

Visitors of all ages have a long list of activities and events to choose from, from a wide variety of dining options to unforgettable cultural experiences.

Date: Until February 15

Location: Our Habitas Ras Abrouq

Time:

Friday and Saturday: 10:00am – 10:00pm

5. Al Wakra Safari Zoo

Source: Al Wakra Old Souq

Wildlife lovers of all ages will enjoy the ultimate experience at the Al Wakra Safari Zoo.

Located at Al Wakra Old Souq, visitors can meet a variety of animal species and even feed them treats at the mini zoo.

Tickets can be purchased online via Virgin Tickets.

Date: Until February 28

Location: Al Wakra Old Souq