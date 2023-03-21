From Fayza to Spacetoon, these are the iconic songs about mothers in the Arab world

Arabic music is rich with songs that pay tribute to mothers and the immense love and sacrifices they make for their children.

Mother’s Day is a special occasion celebrated around the world to honour and appreciate the most important women in our lives – our mothers.

In the Middle East, music has always played a significant role in expressing emotions and feelings towards loved ones, especially mothers.

From traditional folk songs to contemporary ballads, Arabic music is rich with heartfelt songs that pay tribute to mothers and the immense love and sacrifices they make.

In this article, we will explore some of the top songs about mothers in the Middle East, highlighting their cultural significance and emotional depth which celebrate the special bond between mothers and their children.

1. Set El Habayib, Fayza Ahmed

[Apple]

This classic song from the late 50s which translates to “Lady of All Beloveds” is a reknown tribute to the beauty and grace of mothers.

The lyrics describe the singer’s admiration for her mother and the love and respect she has for her. The song has become an anthem for motherhood in the Middle East.

2. Ummi Janna, Hussein Al-Jassmi

[Hussain Aljassmi]

This touching and emotional song is about a mother’s love and devotion. The lyrics express the singer’s gratitude for his mother’s sacrifices and the comfort she provides in times of need.

The song has become a popular choice for Mother’s Day celebrations in the Middle East, and its heartfelt message has resonated with audiences around the world.

3. Ummi Ya Malaki, Fairouz

[Dima Mansour]

This original song pays homage to the special relationship between a mother and her child. The title of the song translates to “My Mother, My Angel,” and the lyrics express the singer’s admiration and love for her mother.

The song celebrates the sacrifices that mothers make for their children and the unconditional love and support that they provide.

Fairouz’s emotive vocals and the song’s stirring melody have made it a beloved classic in the Middle East, and remains a popular choice for Mother’s Day celebrations and other occasions that honour motherhood.

4. Heya El Donia, Sherine

[Youtube Screencap]

This beautiful and uplifting song celebrates the love and support of a mother. The title of the song translates to “She is the world,” as the lyrics describe the mother as the most important person in the singer’s life.

The song expresses gratitude for the mother’s unwavering love and sacrifice and acknowledges the profound impact that she has had on the singer’s life.

5. Alsit Di Ommi, Khalid Ajjaj

[Aawsat]

The song translates to “This Woman Is My Mother” and it speaks to the universal experience of the special bond between a mother and her child.

The song’s lyrics paint a vivid picture of a mother’s love, describing her as a source of light and a pillar of strength in times of hardship.

6. Anti Al Aman, Spacetoon

[Hadi Kieami]

For many adults in the Middle East, Spacetoon represents a beloved part of their childhood and holds a special place in their memories. The channel’s animated shows, catchy songs and colourful characters are a source of fond nostalgia for many viewers who grew up watching Spacetoon.

The channel’s themes of friendship, family and learning resonate with many, and this song from the show Remi, which means “You’re The Safety”, was and will always be an emotional song for Arab adults who once listened to it as children with their mothers.