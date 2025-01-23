From exhibitions to food festivals: Five events to check out this weekend in Doha

This weekend is offering a wide range of entertaining activities for families and friends to enjoy, from exhibitions to food festivals.

The last weekend of January is filled with fun indoor and outdoor activities and events to enjoy with families and friends.

For those looking for activities to do and places to visit, Doha News has compiled a list of five events and places worth checking out this weekend.

1. Memory of the Land exhibition

'Memory of the Land', a collective #art exhibition at the Bin Jelmood House, @MsheirebMuseums, honours Palestinian identity through a curated collection of works donated by 12 artists from #Palestine, #Jordan, #Tunisia, #Algeria, and #Syria.

Each piece captures a month of the…

Msheireb Museums is spotlighting the Palestinian cause with the newly-opened “Memory of the Land” exhibition.

The exhibition gathers the work of 12 artists from Palestine, Jordan, Tunisia, Algeria, and Syria. Some of the works represent folk songs, embroidery, historic architecture among other cultural elements.

Visitors also have the opportunity to purchase calendars featuring the displayed artworks, with all proceeds going towards Qatar Charity’s charitable causes.

Location: Bin Jelmood House, Msheireb Museums

2. Candy Zone

Source: Msheireb Properties



Families and friends—especially sweet tooths—are in for a treat at Msheireb Downtown’s Candy Zone, offering an enchanting experience.

Visitors will get the chance to taste a wide variety of sweets and mouthwatering treats in a vibrant setting filled with fun games for children. The place is also Instagram-able, with each corner serving as an incredible backdrop for photos.

Time: 4:00pm – 10:00pm

Date: Until February 1



Location: Sahat Al Nakheel, Msheireb Downtown Doha

3. Sealine Season

Source: Visit Qatar

This weekend is the last chance to enjoy Sealine Season and its long list of fun events and activities.

Adventure lovers at Sealine will get the chance to witness music concerts, fireworks, and pop-up dining experiences under the stars, whereas children can also enjoy fun activities catered to them.

Even better, the majority of the activities are offered for free, including star gazing, henna painting, beach games, interactive cooking contests among many others.

All information and booking details can be found on Visit Qatar’s website.

Date: Until January 27

Location: Sealine

4. Pakistani Food Festival

Source: Unsplash

Those looking for an exciting culinary experience can head to the National Museum of Qatar’s Baraha for the Pakistani Food Festival.

Visitors at the food festival will get the chance to indulge in flavourful Pakistani food while learning about the country’s rich heritage.

The event is held in collaboration with the Manzar exhibition and the Embassy of Pakistan, this three-day event will showcase a vibrant array of food stalls, each offering an enticing variety of dishes, with the rich flavours, aromas, and spices of Pakistan’s culinary traditions.

Time: 4:00pm – 10:00pm

Date: Until January 25

Location: National Museum of Qatar

5. L’Arche Park

Photo by Chevanon Photography via Pexels

Dog lovers and owners looking for an activity to enjoy in pet-friendly spaces have an exciting event this Friday—the opening of L’Arche Park at Al Bidda Park.

The event has an exciting lineup of activities for dogs and their owners—even better, it is free to attend.

Time: 02:00pm – 08:00pm

Date: January 24

Location: Al Bidda Park