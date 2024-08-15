From exhibitions to dining: five events and activities to check out this weekend in Doha

This weekend, children are in for a treat with live shows and art enthusiasts can enjoy exhibitions.

Qatar’s hot summer temperatures and humidity has called for more indoor activities, events and venues to enjoy the weekends with family and friends.

For those looking for things to do and places to visit, Doha News has compiled a list of five events worth checking out this weekend.

1. The Littlest Pirate by The Doha Players

Source: Q-Tickets

Parents looking for an event to keep their children occupied during the weekend while protecting them from the heat can head to the National Museum of Qatar for The Littlest Pirate.

The live show is based on a storybook to keep the children engaged, providing them with a magical experience.

The event is taking place on Friday from 2:30pm to 3:30pm and from 5:00pm to 6:00pm. On Saturday, the event is taking place from 2:30pm to 3:30 pm.

Tickets can be purchased online via Q-Tickets.

Source: Museum of Islamic Art

Photography enthusiasts can head to the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) for the ‘In the Footsteps of Ara Güler: Exploring the Photographer’s Legacy’ exhibition.

The photography exhibition showcases 155 snapshots as well as photographic equipment of the late Turkish photographer, who was widely known as “Istanbul’s eye.”

The exhibition will run until November 9 at MIA. The museum’s working hours during the weekends are between 1:30pm and 7:00pm on Fridays and, between 9:00am until 7:00pm on Saturdays.

3. Vacation Msheireb

Source: Msheireb Properties

Msheireb Galleria still has activities lined up until August 31 with Vacation Msheireb, where visitors can enjoy different “fun zones”.

Children aged two to six can visit the Play Zone, a soft, safe area for little ones to enjoy indoors, or head to the Splash Zone to cool off with water games.

Visitors above the age of 10 can also enjoy the Arcade Zone, a large maze with inflatable characters and dynamic lighting or embark on a treasure hunt at the Treasure Hunt Zone.

Those wanting to simply enjoy food and snacks can head to the Food Zone. Art enthusiasts and creatives can also visit Skillfest, which features workshops, local vendors and exhibitions.

Vacation Msheireb is open everyday from 4:00pm until 10:00pm on the ground and first floor in Msheireb Galleria. The Arcade Zone is open from 11:00am to 3:00pm and then from 4:00pm until 10:00pm.

4. Tornado Dune Plaza

Those wanting to spend quality time with friends and family or simply sit back and relax alone can head to the all-new Tornado Dune Plaza.

The plaza is the latest hotspot in Doha, providing a wide range of restaurants and cafes with air conditioned outdoor seating.

Located in the centre of Qatar’s vibrant West Bay business district, it provides a venue for families and friends to meet and network outdoors while staying protected from the summer heat and humidity.

5. Museum of Illusions

Source: Museum of Illusions

Those looking to explore optical illusion can head to the Museum of Illusions at The Gate Mall.

The unique museum features a wide range of visual tricks and optical illusions that keep visitors of all ages engaged.

The museum’s weekend hours are from 1:00pm until 10:00pm on Fridays and 9:00am until 10:00pm on Saturdays.

Entry is free for those below three years old.