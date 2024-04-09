From Doha to Kinshasa: Qatar Airways inaugurates direct flights to Democratic Republic of Congo

Qatar Airways expands its network by introducing direct flights from Doha to Kinshasa, Congo, enhancing connectivity in Africa and increasing flight capacity to Angola.



Qatar Airways announced the addition of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s capital to its list of direct flight destinations.



In a news release published on Monday, the national carrier said that Qatar Airways flights from Doha to Kinshasa will take off for the first time starting from June 1.



Passengers will cruise from the Gulf state to the central African nation via a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, equipped with 22 Business Class seats and 232 Economy Class seats.

The expansion of Qatar Airways into the DRC will also result in increased flight capacity to Angola. The Doha-based airline announced that adding Kinshasa to its travel network will raise the frequency of flights to Luanda from one weekly flight to four weekly flights.

For Thierry Antinori, the carrier’s CCO, “The inclusion of Kinshasa in our network is the latest manifestation of our efforts to improve connectivity to Africa.”

He added: “Qatar Airways has showcased its commitment to the region by providing passengers in Africa with greater choice to explore different corners of the world through our network and our hub in Doha, Hamad International Airport.”

The move was also welcomed by Valérie Kabeya, the DRC’s Ambassador to Qatar. The Congolese diplomat took to X on Monday to express her optimism in this latest development.

“It is with great pleasure that we announce the first [Qatar Airways] flight to Kinshasa on June 1st, 2024. The DRC, with its vast expanse, has enormous potential to expand its national and international connectivity thanks to its agreements.,” she said.

C’est avec un grand plaisir que nous annonçons le premier vol de @qatarairways vers Kinshasa pour le 1er Juin 2024.

La RDC vue par son étendue a un énorme potentiel d’élargir sa connectivité tant nationale et internationale grâce à ses accords.

🇨🇩 🤝 🇶🇦 #DRCinQatar #RDC… https://t.co/k6v1uzoboy — Amb. Valérie Kabeya (@valeriekabeya) April 8, 2024

With the latest inclusion of Kinshasa to its travel route, the World and Middle East’s best MICE airline now actively serves 29 destinations across the African continent.

This includes three cities in Nigeria, three South African cities, as well as destinations in Ghana, Egypt and Tanzania – among others.