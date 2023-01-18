French media blast Brazilian superstar Neymar as ‘biggest flop in history’

Neymar’s 2017 transfer from Barcelona to PSG stands as the most expensive in the football world, with a price tag of $263 million

Following Paris Saint-Germain’s 1-0 defeat to Rennes on Sunday, football commentators have singled out the performance of the team’s star Neymar, questioning if he is the biggest flop in the history of football.

Sports pundit Daniel Riolo for the French outlet RMC called out several factors of the current PSG squad but struck out harshly against the Brazillian superstar.

Riolo bashed Neymar for his lack of effort on the pitch, describing his transfer to the club as undeserved for the Parisians.

💥 Daniel Riolo se lâche sur Neymar : "Il s'est foutu de la gueule de tous les supporters du PSG en faisant une bonne demi-saison parce qu'il avait une Coupe du monde à préparer. En termes de recrutement, transfert, salaire, c'est le plus gros flop de l'histoire du football." pic.twitter.com/4VwQIzKroe — After Foot RMC (@AfterRMC) January 15, 2023

“[Neymar] had half a good season because he was preparing for the World Cup; he was just in training,” the French journalist said.

“Do we realise that Neymar, in terms of recruitment and salary, is the biggest flop in the history of football? I can’t think of a bigger flop for what it cost, it’s horrible.”

Neymar signing with PSG came with notorious headlines at the time and, until now, is the most costly ever at $263 million, which the French club paid in full.

Since joining the French, Neymar has nailed 115 goals in the box, assisted 73 goals in 167 matches, and won four Ligue 1 titles, three French Cups, two French League Cups, and three French Super Cups.

However, Neymar has yet to seize the club’s most significant absence, the Champions League title and came close to it in the 2019-2020 season though the team lost 0-1 to Bayern Munich.

Arriving at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Neymar was in elite shape, scoring 15 goals and earning 12 assists, totalling 27 direct participation to goals from the Parisian squad.

However, the French media have now forgotten the masterful achievements of Neymar and doubt if he is still an essential resource for the club.

“Neymar lost the ball in difficult areas and rarely caused danger in the Rennes penalty area. This is a worrying performance just a month before the Champions League round of 16 against Bayern,” L’Equipe commented.

Riolo’s comments weren’t solely concentrated on the Brazillian icon, as the French pundit rejected PSG’s renewal of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos.

“Just because Messi plays well in two Champions League games in 2020 doesn’t mean it will save your life”, Riolo added.

“PSG please stop. Now they are thinking of renewing with Messi and Ramos. But let’s extend with Messi for another 20 years, give him a VIP area in the stands to go to the field when he becomes a grandfather. Another 15 years at the current salary for Neymar.”

Officially, PSG has entered into contract extension talks with Messi and has been rumoured to retain Sergio Ramos as they monitor the Spanish footballer.

Both footballers’ contracts are set to expire this coming June 2023 and, if signed, will definitely limit the salary cap of the PSG, limiting them to singing new footballers.