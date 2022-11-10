France’s Deschamps calls up players for World Cup squad list 

Coach Didier Deschamps has revealed his final squad as the French prepare for their title defence on Qatar pitches.

The star-studded side features Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe, and Antoine Griezmann, with Jules Kounde and Ousmane Dembele debuting for the very first time.

20-year-old Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni have also been named in the superstar roster.

France will, unfortunately, be missing key names like Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante due to injury, along with goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Left-back Ferland Mendy is also absent from the roster despite the footballer being an asset for his club Real Madrid.

France won the World Cup in 2018 and 1998 when they first hosted the tournament.

The Parisians will arrive at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar hungry to defend the title they lifted four years ago in Russia, with the likes of Benzema and Kylian Mbappe set to lead.

Squad for 2022 World Cup

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Steve Mandanda (Rennes)

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Presnel Kimpembe (PSG), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich), Raphael Varane (Manchester United).

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Matteo Guendouzi (Marseille), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus Turin), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Jordan Veretout (Marseille).

Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembele (FC Barcelona), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Christopher Nkunku (Leipzig).