France charges man over hit-and-run that killed 14 year old boy during World Cup celebrations

Teenage boy died after being hit by a car as scattered incidents of violence reported in several French cities following France’s win over Morocco in World Cup semi-finals.

A suspect has been charged in the hit-and-run death of a teenage boy who died during France’s World Cup semi-final victory celebrations, French prosecutors announced on Tuesday.

The 14-year-old boy, Aymen, passed away after being hit by a car on December 15 in the southern French city of Montpellier following France’s win over Morocco in the World Cup semifinal, AFP reported.

A 20-year-old man was arrested and put in custody earlier on Tuesday in connection with Aymen’s death,the Montpellier prosecutor Fabrice Belargent said in a statement.

He has now been charged with causing unintended death, he added.

Footage on social media showed a group of fans attempting to take a flag from a white hatchback before the driver made a sudden u-turn running the boy over.

The driver fled the scene and, according to the French police, “the vehicle was found near the scene of the accident and placed in sequestration”.

The boy was rushed to the hospital after the incident but died of his injuries shortly after being admitted.

Following France’s win against Morocco to reach the championship’s finals, most celebrations across the country were peaceful, however incidences of unrest and riots were reported.

A total of 262 people were arrested nationwide, with incidents in cities including Marseille, Avignon, Annecy, Grenoble, Lyon, Nice, Bordeaux and Paris, police and local authorities said.

Among the arrests in Paris were 40 individuals connected to the far-right who were detained for “gathering with a view to commit violence” and carrying “prohibited arms.”

Clashes between people supporting Morocco and alleged right-wing groups were reported across France.

More than 120 people were arrested that night for what lawmakers denounced as “racist violence” in Paris and other French cities, local media reported.

Around 10,000 police officers mobilised across France over fears of possible riots, including 5,000 for Paris and the surrounding area alone.

Despite this, Moroccan fans faced verbal and physical attacks from some far-right groups as raucous celebrations erupted across the country after France won the game 2-0.

Among them were 40 far-right suspects trying to reach the Champs-Elysees, the capital’s busiest spot packed with football fans, the reports said.

French lawmaker Thomas Portes condemned the “planned attacks” and “racist violence” against Moroccan fans.

“We are close to a tragedy. We must react,” he wrote on Twitter.

France’s win against Morocco allowed Les Bleus to advance but were later beaten on penalties in the World Cup final by Argentina.

France’s defeat ended their bid to become only the fourth country to win the World Cup three times, an achievement Argentina can now claim.