Four-year-old Minsa laid to rest in her hometown

Minsa was trapped inside an abandoned vehicle in the sweltering heat and is thought to have suffocated to death on her birthday, on Sunday.

The body of Minsa, the four-year-old girl who was found dead on her birthday, on Sunday, inside her school bus in Qatar, was taken to her hometown in India for burial on Wednesday.

Her family, according to Indian press sources, were returned from Qatar to Nedumbassery before being transported in an ambulance to Pannimatram. As per the family’s wishes, she was buried on the grounds of her home.

Family members of the child were seen mourning in public close to the open coffin that was kept on display for everyone to see. While people were seen comforting the parents of the deceased child in videos that surfaced from the funeral.

Minsa was a kindergarten student at Springfield Kindergarten Al Wakra.

Apart from the driver, it is unknown how many teachers or staff members were accompanying the pupils. According to sources, the bus was parked outside during the daytime heat, which by midday exceeds 40 degrees celsius. Nobody had noticed that she had fallen asleep in the school bus.

The young child trapped inside the abandoned vehicle in the sweltering heat and is thought to have suffocated to death.

The youngster, who was set to celebrate her birthday that day, was reportedly discovered hours later at 11.30am and taken to a hospital for treatment. The medical staff failed to save her.

On their Twitter account, the Qatar Ministry of Education and Higher Education had expressed its condolences at the girl’s passing and promised an inquiry and appropriate action. The school has been closed down, the Ministry declared on Wednesday, after worker negligence was revealed.

after the investigation proved the negligence of the workers, who were subjected to the most severe penalties. The Ministry renews its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our students in our various educational institutions. — وزارة التربية والتعليم والتعليم العالي (@Qatar_Edu) September 13, 2022

Online rage broke out in response to the horrific incident, with many demanding immediate accountability and action.

“Private schools are more interested in profit than students or education,” one Twitter user said.

“A message should be sent to parents when the student is absent from school on the same day,” another user said, while a third said “ we hope to hear punishment soon, these are people’s children.”

Meanwhile, some parents have called for more safety measures to ensure security to and from schools, urging for the installation of “cameras so that children are monitored on the bus,” whilst others have pointed towards “great neglect in schools, whether private or governmental”.