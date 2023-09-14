Four influential Muslims make 2023 TIME100 list

The list recognises the 100 rising leaders worldwide who are shaping the future to inspire the next generation of leadership.

Muslim icons have been revealed in the 2023 TIME100 Next list, which recognises 100 rising leaders from around the world who are shaping the future.

Ramy Youssef, Duaa Tariq, Mona Chalabi, and Humza Yousaf are all picked due to their individual influences, as their “work and determination is creating a better future.”

Speaking on the list, TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley said, “The honorees on this year’s TIME100 Next are rising stars whose work and determination is creating a better future.”

“We’re looking forward to celebrating these extraordinary individuals at our upcoming TIME100 Next event in October,” Sibley added.

Ramy Youssef

Ramy Youssef’s work in stand-up, acting, screenwriting, and directing has gained the recognition of the TIMES platform as he’s been called “a creative force this industry.”

Commenting on Youssef’s work is American comedian and writer Ayo Edebiri, who writes, “My favourite thing about Ramy is that he’s a natural collaborator and caretaker, whether he’s helping friends with their hours and shows or offering them a couch to sleep on.”

In 2020, Youssef won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor for his role as Ramy in the comedy Hulu series he produced.

The show follows the son of immigrant Muslims living in New Jersey, navigating through a life torn between faith, his community, and living in America.

Duaa Tariq

As a founder of the art group ColorSudan, Duaa Tariq’s work as a woman human rights defender and artist has been applauded by 2023 TIME100 Next list.

ColorSudan antiwar graffiti in the streets and effort to help children deal with trauma has been criminalised by the Central Khartoum Primary Court, which previously, before being dropped, sentenced Tariq to two months imprisonment and a fine of 5,000 Sudanese pounds.

Editor at TIMES remarks Tariq’s endeavours as courageous, writing, “Night finds her among the young activists moving through the neighbourhood chanting, “You’re safe. Don’t be scared … Even when it gets dark and ugly, we are here around you.”

Mona Chalabi

British data journalist and writer of Iraqi descent, Mona Chalabi, has been recognised by the American publication for her rehumanising of data that help individuals better understand the world.

A Pulitzer Prize writer and illustrator, Chalabi has been highlighted for her illustrations that demonstrate statistics about racial violence and police brutality.

Staff writer at TIME, Cady Lang writes, (Chalabi) “uses playful graph drawings, humanistic characters, and wry humor to impart facts and spark curiosity.”

Humza Yousaf

Humza Haroon Yousaf who has served as First Minister of Scotland and Leader of the Scottish National Party since March 2023 is hailed for his “passion and dedication” as a leader.

The first South Asian leader of Scotland and the first Muslim leader of a Western democracy, Yousaf’s time as Minister has been praised by Irish politician Leo Eric Varadkar.

“I’ve no doubt that as a young, energetic leader, he will serve the Scottish people with the passion and dedication they deserve,” Varadkar writes.

“..I am pleased to say that Ireland has become a more progressive and equal country in recent years,” Varadkar adds.