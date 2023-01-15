Four Bangladeshi expats die in Qatar road crash: reports

Reckless driving can lead to vehicle seizer for three months and a fine of up to QAR 3,000.

Four Bangladeshi expats died during a road accident along Al Shamal Road in Qatar on Friday, local Bangladeshi media said.

Two others were injured in the incident which occurred when the vehicle carrying the group veered off the busy highway before colliding with a passing vehicle in the early hours of Friday.

Local media named the deceased as Mohammad Rahat of Moulvibazar, Mohammad Sirajul Islam of Brahmanbaria, Mohammad Shakil and Mohammad Yousuf Matabbar. Reports said two passed away on impact with the other two died from injuries at the hospital.

On Saturday, Rahat was laid to rest at the Abu Hamour cemetery in Qatar, while the remains of the other three are at Doha Hamad Hospital morgue pending repatriation, according to local Bangladeshi reports.

The bodies of the three deceased will soon be sent to their families back home, according to Muhammad Mustafijur Rahman, Charge of Affairs of the Bangladesh Embassy in Qatar, the report alleged.

Road crashes in Qatar

Road accidents represent the eighth leading cause of deaths globally. Every 24 seconds a person is killed on the road somewhere around the world.

In 2020, the United Nations adopted resolution 74/299 on ‘Improving Global Road Safety’ due to the critical need of protecting people on the road. The resolution set a target of reducing road deaths and injuries by 50% by 2030.

As part of the plan, the Gulf country has been on the frontline of reducing road deaths and enhancing road safety across the country.

Excluding reports of accidents with no injuries, there were 880 traffic accident cases reported in October 2022, representing a monthly rise of 9.6% and a yearly increase of 23.2%.

93% of traffic collision cases in the same month involved light injuries, with severe injuries accounting for 5% of those instances. But just 15% of all traffic accident cases—or 15 deaths—were reported.

In 2021, Qatar‘s traffic department managed to successfully reduce the number of road deaths in the country with a 64% drop in traffic-related fatalities over the last ten years.

As Qatar officials rolled out new advanced radars in November, violations such as not using a seatbelt, using a phone while driving, and speeding became more likely to be caught.

The freshly installed radars have been installed across the nation.