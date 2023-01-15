Former Qatar PM warns of Israeli threat amid delay in nuclear deal revival

The Gulf state has long expressed its support for the revival of the nuclear deal.

The delay in the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal is posing a threat to the region as Israel increases its weaponry capability, Qatar’s former prime minister, Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim Al-Thani (HBJ) warned on Saturday.

“If the parties do not reach a new nuclear deal with Iran, and the United States provides Israel with the weapons it needs, there will be, God forbid, a military action that may shake security and stability in our region and will have dire economic, political and social consequences,” HBJ said in a Twitter thread.

بات الوضع في منطقتنا الخليجية محفوفاً بالمخاطر ويستدعي من الجميع الانتباه الدائم تحسبا لأي احتمالات. فالغرب بقيادة الولايات المتحدة لم يتوصل حتى الآن إلى اتفاق يعيد الاتفاق النووي مع إيران إلى الحياة. — حمد بن جاسم بن جبر (@hamadjjalthani) January 14, 2023

HBJ, who also served as Qatar’s foreign minister, noted that the situation in the “Gulf region has become fraught with dangers and requires everyone to pay constant attention in anticipation of any possibilities.”

“We know that Israel is pushing hard to obtain some equipment and weapons that enable it to strike Iranian targets, which it considers to be a great threat. However, the American side has so far been reluctant to provide Israel with these weapons,” HBJ said.

The tweets come as talks aimed at reviving the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), have faced a months-long deadlock.

Indirect talks in Vienna first began in April 2021 following the inauguration of the US Joe Biden administration at the White House.

His predecessor, former president Donald Trump, had unilaterally stepped out of the deal in 2018 as part of his “maximum pressure” campaign against Tehran.

However, talks appeared to progress last year as hopeful statements emerged from officials on both sides, with statements pointing to a deal being within reach. Since then, talks have faltered.

Last month, senior EU and Iranian officials met in Jordan where they discussed tensions between the two sides.

In a meeting with Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell noted that communication between the two sides will remain open.

“Necessary meeting with Iranian FM Amir Abdollahian in Jordan amidst deteriorating Iran-EU relations. Stressed need to immediately stop military support to Russia and internal repression in Iran. Agreed we must keep communication open and restore JCPOA on basis of Vienna negotiation,” Borrell said in a tweet.

Heavyweight mediator Qatar also stepped in last year by hosting a round of talks between the parties. However, those talks yielded no results and the US and Iran continued to exchange blame over their willingness to return to the accord.

“I was very optimistic about the possibilities of reaching an agreement between the West and Iran, but now I am less optimistic. But I am not surprised and do not rule out a positive transformation that revives the nuclear agreement and spares us the dangers of failure,” HBJ said, commenting on the nuclear talks.

Meanwhile, Meanwhile, the US and the European Union imposed further sanctions on Tehran for its human rights record in light of nationwide protests in September.