Former FBI whistleblower says US in possession of UFOs and non-human bodies

Retired Major David Grusch claims decades-long cover-up of UFO reverse-engineering, sparking intense debate in Congress and Defense Department denial.

A former Air Force intelligence officer made the shocking claim that the United States has been concealing an enduring programme dedicated to retrieving and reverse-engineering unidentified flying objects (UFOs), in an electrifying congressional hearing on Wednesday.

Retired Major David Grusch’s testimony to a House Oversight subcommittee added a new twist to the ongoing saga surrounding unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), the official term adopted by the US government to replace the more sensational term UFO.

While the claims were promptly dismissed by the Pentagon, Democrats and Republicans alike have started advocating for more rigorous investigation in the interest of national security.

The driving concern behind these calls for further research is the fear that these mysterious sightings, often reported by pilots, might be related to potential adversaries of the US.

Grusch’s involvement in the saga began in 2019 when he was tasked by the head of a government task force on UAPs to identify all highly classified programmes relating to UAPs. During this period, Grusch was serving at the National Reconnaissance Office, the agency responsible for the operation of US spy satellites.

While conducting his work, Grusch claims he was made aware of a clandestine UAP crash retrieval and reverse-engineering programme that spanned several decades. Despite his significant role, he stated, “I was informed in the course of my official duties of a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse engineering programme to which I was denied access.”

Probing further, the committee inquired if the US government had information regarding extraterrestrial life. Grusch’s response was startling; he suggested the US had been privy to “non-human” activity dating back to the 1930s.

In a swift response, the Pentagon refuted Grusch’s allegations of a coverup.

Defence Department Spokeswoman Sue Gough stated that their investigators haven’t found “any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programmes regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently.”

Notably, the statement failed to address UFOs not suspected of being extraterrestrial objects.

Following his revelations, Grusch said he has become a government whistleblower and faced backlash for disclosing his findings. He declined to elaborate on the nature of the retaliation, pointing to an ongoing investigation into the matter.

“It was very brutal and very unfortunate, some of the tactics they used to hurt me both professionally and personally,” he said.