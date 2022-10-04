Former Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain to hang up boots at end of season 

Inter Miami striker Gonzalo Higuain will bid farewell to the pitches as he has announced he will retire at the end of Inter Miami’s 2022 Major League Soccer campaign.

River Plate, Juventus, Real Madrid, Napoli, and now Inter Miami were just some of the teams that the 34-year-old played for during the span of his professional football career.

Higuain will hang up his jersey after the playoffs, which are scheduled to run until November ahead of the Qatar World Cup.

The Argentine footballer declared his retirement from the game on Monday, stating it’s time to say goodbye.

“After the most wonderful career, I could have had, I feel that football has given me so much. Many thanks to those who have always believed in me the time has come to say goodbye,” a tearful Higuain told reporters.

“Old age” isn’t why Higuain is calling it quits, but the striker has done everything he wants on the football pitch.

With Inter Miami, Higuain has scored ten goals in his last 11 league appearances, giving him 14 goals and three assists in the MLS season.

Marking his last club career with the American team, Higuain wants to end his career with an MLS title.

“It would be a dream to end my career as a champion in MLS,” Higuain said.

International fans, specifically Argentines, will remember Higuain for his time with his country as he nailed in 31 goals in 75 appearances for Argentina.

A consistent presence for his national team, Higuain scored the clutch goal against Belgium, which took Argentina to the semi-finals of the 2014 World Cup.

At the 2015 Copa America, Higuain struck a point in the 6-1 dominating win against Paraguay, which led the Argentines to the finals.

Higuain won’t appear in the upcoming World Cup tournament as he bowed out of the international stage in Argentina’s defeat in the round of 16 at the 2018 World Cup.

Despite not crowning the sport’s biggest trophy, Higuain’s career is clearly a success that other footballers wish to have.

“To me, the most important thing is not the titles, the goals, or the overall career,” Higuain said.

“I take with me the people I’ve gotten to know, the values that I know, and I try to go beyond what I achieved in my career. I want to be remembered as a human more than what I’ve been as a player.”