Football fans react as Real Madrid run riot against Liverpool 

Benzema and Vinicius Junior led a class comeback in the Champions League round-of-16 first leg against the Reds.

Real Madrid put on a show on Tuesday night, mortifying Liverpool 5-2 in their Champions League round-of-16 first leg at Anfield stadium, triggering a social media frenzy.

Star duo Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema netted a pair of goals cutting the deficit Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah set.

With a goalkeeping blunder by veteran Thibaut Courtois, the Madrid squad managed to salvage the game and dominate the match as goals swung from Eder Militao, Benzema, and the Brazillian superstar Junior.

To some Qatar social media users who cherish the Spanish team, the victory was no surprise.

“Naturally, this was very expected, a team with strong personality against a mean team,” one user wrote.

“Real breathe differently in the champions,” another user noted.

Anointed the Kings of Spanish football, several local fans applauded the performance of Vinicius Jr, Luka Modric, and Benzema.

The former French international dedicated the win to Spanish legend Amancio Amaro, who passed away on Tuesday at 83.

“We dedicate this victory to our honorary club president Amancio Amaro,” Benzema said after the match. “This victory is for him. We showed personality, scored goals. We want this Champions League.”

An import from the elite of European football, Jurgen Klopp’s side suffered the worst home defeat ever, delivering a reality check.

Despite the painful loss, coach Kloop is asking his squad to stay positive.

“We gave all five goals away. It means we could have done better there. In our situation, it is really important we see positive steps and the first half, besides the two goals we conceded, was pretty much the best we played all season,” Klopp expressed.