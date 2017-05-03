Five things to do in Qatar this weekend (May 3-6)

From cheering on some of the world’s best athletes to attending a desert concert to checking out road racing champions, there’s lots going on around town over the next few days.

Here are our picks:

IAAF Diamond League

Some of the world’s top athletes will compete in Doha this weekend at the 2017 IAAF Diamond League, which kicks off on Friday, May 5.

The event begins at 6pm at the Qatar Sports Club, and includes both men and women’s races, as well as pole vault, shot put and other events.

Mutaz Barshim, who claimed Qatar’s first silver medal at the Rio Olympics last year, is one of 13 Qatari athletes who will compete in the season opener.

They will be joined by a host of world-class athletes from around the world, including Olympic champion Elaine Thompson of Jamaica, three-time world champion and Beijing 2008 Olympic champion Asbel Kiprop of Kenya and the “fastest man in Asia,” Nigeria’s Femi Ogunde.

Tickets for the event can be bought online, and start at QR40 per person.

Road racing championship

Practice sessions and races for road racing championship Qatar and the SuperStock 600 (QSTK600) will take place this weekend.

Practice and qualifying sessions will take place on Thursday, May 4. Four races will take place on Friday, May 5, the first of which starts at 4:35pm. For more information, check out the schedule.

The event is free and open to the public. Attendees can view the practices from Losail International Circuit’s grandstand and paddock areas. More information about the schedules can be found here.

Music in the desert

Nine musicians known as Cinemoon Ensemble will be in town this weekend to play for an audience at Arabian Adventures Qatar’s traditional camp in Khor Al Udeid.

The group performs music of all genres – film music, ethnic, and classical, among others.

Members of the group hail from five countries, including Austria, Egypt, Germany, Romania and Turkey.

The group will perform in two sets, at 6pm and 8pm. Tickets cost QR300 for adults and QR200 for children, and can be bought online here. Children below three years old are free. Rides will be offered from the Sealine Beach Resort first at 3pm then at 4pm.

Prices are inclusive of a traditional Arabic barbecue meal, which will be served at 7:15 pm. The event ends at 9pm.

Film screening

As part of its Our Creators of Horror series, the Doha Film Institute (DFI) will screen The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari with live accompaniment by the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra (QPO) tonight at 7:30pm.

Our Creators of Horror is a series is aimed to celebrate “the craft of eclectic filmmakers who have redefined the genre.” The event is also a part of the Qatar-Germany Year of Culture 2017.

The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari is a horror silent film directed by Robert Wiene. The screening and orchestra will take place at Katara’s Opera House in Building 16. Ticket prices start at QR75 and end at QR1,000, and can be purchased here.

Sandi Thom beach party

Scottish singer Sandi Thom will perform at a beach party at the Intercontinental Doha hotel on Friday, May 5.

The event runs from 6pm to 2am and is free for St. Tropez members. Tickets for non-members cost QR100 each and include one drink.

For more information, call 55854738 or see the event’s Facebook page here.

Bonus:

Qatar National History Group talk: A discussion on Qatar’s weather and climate conditions will take place tonight (May 3) at the Doha English Speaking School at 7pm. The talk will be led by Richard Angwin, a broadcast meteorologist with Al Jazeera English TV. It will mainly highlight why the weather in Qatar is hot and sunny and why, on some days, it isn’t. Refreshments will be served starting 6:30pm. The talk will follow a Q&A session as well.

What are your plans for the weekend? Thoughts?