Five things to do in Qatar this weekend (Aug. 9 – 12)

Even though it’s August (the most relaxed month of the year in Qatar), there are plenty of things to do around town this weekend, both inside and outdoors.

From checking out acrobatic shows and BMX tricks to racing around Oxygen Park to cleaning up a popular beach, here are our picks:

BMX tricks

Summer Entertainment City at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) is holding several events at the end of this week.

They include a performance from BMX Red Bull Athlete Mansour Al Safran.

The Kuwaiti national, who won bronze at the Asian free style tournament in Malaysia 2013, will demonstrate his skills at the DECC on Friday and Saturday.

Showtimes begin at 6:30pm, 8pm and 8:40pm. The performance is free aside from the QR15 entrance to the venue.

Dunking Devils return

Acrobatic basketball team Dunking Devils returns to the DECC this weekend, but this time with “Super-girl.”

The group will perform some daring stunts on Aug. 11 and 12.

Showtimes begin at 6:50pm, 8:20pm and 9pm, and entry is included in the QR15 door fee.

African acrobats

One more act will perform on Friday and Saturday at the DECC: the Human African Acrobat Show.

This dance team has flexed its balancing skills around the world and is making its Summer Entertainment City debut from 5:30pm to 6pm and 7:15pm to 7:45pm on Aug. 11 and 12.

Summer sizzler race

Whether you’re a seasoned runner or can barely jog from the parking lot to inside a mall, there’s something for you at Qatar Foundation’s Oxygen Park this weekend.

Starting at 6:30pm on Friday evening, runners ages four to 99 years old are invited to take part in races ranging from a 1k to a 10k, as part of the Qatar Running Series – Summer Sizzler 2017.

Entry fees start from QR50 a person and each race is limited to 100 participants. You can register and find out more details here.

Beach cleanup

Doha Environmental Actions & Doha Beach Clean Project are seeking volunteers to help with a big coastal and beach clean-up this weekend.

The team will meet at Dairy Queen near the Radisson Blu hotel at 2:30pm on Aug. 11, before heading to Al Ghariya beach to start the clean.

Volunteers are being asked to bring water to drink in a reusable bottle, a hat, strong shoes, old bags to collect garbage, gloves, a towel and a change of clothes. Organizers are also holding a potluck, so bring a dish to share.

If you are able to offer a seat in your car for the journey, get in touch with organizers – but don’t forget to bring your ID if you’re going to do this. See here for more details.

Bonus:

Extended date festival: Due to popular demand, the Local Dates Festival has been extended until Aug. 12. Located at a tent in Souq Waqif, the event showcases 60 types of dates grown in Qatar. The (air-conditioned) tent is open from 4pm to 10pm and there are lots of free samples!

What are your plans for this weekend? Thoughts?