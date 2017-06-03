Five restaurants in Qatar that charge QR100 or less for iftar

7st Mumbai Spices

Many Qatar residents love to go out for iftar during Ramadan, but dinner can be a costly affair.

That said, there are many restaurants around town that offer reasonably-priced (and tasty!) iftars.

We wrote about a bunch of them last year.

Via Al Aker

And this Ramadan, the team at NRIcafe.com have produced a long list of venues that serve iftar meals in Qatar for less than QR100.

Below are just five of their suggestions.

7Street by Mumbai Spices

This restaurant is offering a “nostalgic Ramadan food walk” at its restaurant near the Thursday and Friday market on the Main Industrial Area road.

7st Mumbai Spices / Facebook

7St Mumbai Spices promises an “iftar just like in the streets of Mumbai” and charges QR90 for all-you-can eat kababs, lamb and chicken, salads, chaats and biryani. Call 44877795 to book.

Tamarind Indian

This eatery in Lagoona Mall is offering a three-course set iftar menu for QR59 or a QR65 buffet for groups of more than 20 people.

Ginnerobot / Flickr

The menu includes dates and fruit to break the fast, followed by a starter, main course and dessert featuring dishes like chicken curry, halloumi kebabs, lamb kathi rolls, dal and gulab jamun. Call 44815544 to book.

Zaffran Dining Experience

The Zaffran Dining Experience on C-Ring road in Al Hilal is offering a “Grand Iftar Buffet” for QR95 per person, or QR85 per person for groups of 10 or more.

Zaffran

Dishes on offer include shish tawouk, lamb kabsa, kibbeh labniya and butter chicken. Call 44477747 to book.

Copacabana

This Brazilian restaurant in Souq Wakrah is serving up a QR55 iftar buffet each day.

Copacabana/Facebook

Food items span Brazilian, Arabic, Indian and Japanese choices, and include soups, salads, grilled meats, fruit and assorted desserts. To book, call 31196242.

Gokulam Park Hotel

Finally, the Gokulam Park Hotel near the upcoming Qatar National Museum is offering what it bills “a lavish Iftar buffet.”

Gokulam Park / Facebook

For QR69 per person, you’ll get salads and Arabic mezzes, Arabic and international main courses, desserts, fruit and special Ramadan drinks. To book, call 30138705.

For the full list of all venues under QR100, check out nricafe.com.

What have you been eating for iftar this Ramadan? Thoughts?