Five must-see events in Doha this weekend

Looking for activities to enjoy this weekend? Doha is buzzing with events that cater to every interest.
Whether you are a sports enthusiast, a music lover, or a fan of comedy, Doha News has curated five events this weekend that showcase the city’s diverse culture and entertainment.
So gather your friends and family, and get ready to explore a weekend full of fun and inspiration!
1. WTT Feeder Doha 2024
Dive into the excitement at the WTT Feeder Doha 2024, a premier table tennis event attracting top talent from around the globe. The Lusail Sports Arena, a modern venue known for hosting international sporting events, will be pulsating with thrilling matches.
- Date: October 3–6
- Location: Lusail Sports Arena, Lusail City
- Time: Daily matches starting from 10:00am
- Prize Money: USD 22,500
2. Music Night at the Museum: Doha Jazz Band
Indulge in a captivating evening of arabesque jazz as the Doha Jazz Band takes the stage in the stunning atrium of the Museum of Islamic Art. Located along the waterfront, the museum offers a serene atmosphere enriched by its beautiful architecture and art collections. Experience the magic of live music while surrounded by the museum’s rich cultural heritage.
- Date: Thursday, October 3
- Location: MIA Atrium, Museum of Islamic Art, Doha Corniche
- Time: 5:00pm – 7:00pm
- Entry: Free (first-come, first-served)
3. A Night of Mozart
Join an unforgettable night celebrating the genius of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, conducted by Andreas Weiser and featuring exceptional wind soloists from the Philharmonic. The Qatar National Convention Centre, renowned for its architectural elegance, will host this concert, promising an evening of exquisite music.
- Date: October 4
- Location: Auditorium 3, Qatar National Convention Centre
- Time: 7:30pm – 9:30pm
4. 5K DASH
Put on your running shoes for the 5K DASH at Lusail Boulevard! This vibrant and scenic race course is set in Lusail, a rapidly developing city known for its modern infrastructure. Participants can enjoy the lively atmosphere, complete with race-day festivities and cheering crowds.
- Date: October 5
- Location: Lusail Boulevard
- Time: Race starts at 6:30am
5. ‘First of its Kind’ comedy show
Put on your best smile and head to the Katara Drama Theatre for a night of laughter and entertainment! “The First of Its Kind” is a Kuwaiti comedic theatre performance that promises to tickle your funny bone and leave you in stitches.
- Location: Katara Drama Theatre, Doha
- Dates: October 2 to October 12
- Time: 9:30pm to 11:30pm
- Ticket Prices: QAR 200 to QAR 850