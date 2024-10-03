Five must-see events in Doha this weekend

Looking for activities to enjoy this weekend? Doha is buzzing with events that cater to every interest.

Whether you are a sports enthusiast, a music lover, or a fan of comedy, Doha News has curated five events this weekend that showcase the city’s diverse culture and entertainment.

So gather your friends and family, and get ready to explore a weekend full of fun and inspiration!

1. WTT Feeder Doha 2024

Dive into the excitement at the WTT Feeder Doha 2024, a premier table tennis event attracting top talent from around the globe. The Lusail Sports Arena, a modern venue known for hosting international sporting events, will be pulsating with thrilling matches.

Date: October 3–6

October 3–6 Location: Lusail Sports Arena, Lusail City

Lusail Sports Arena, Lusail City Time: Daily matches starting from 10:00am

Daily matches starting from 10:00am Prize Money: USD 22,500

2. Music Night at the Museum: Doha Jazz Band

Indulge in a captivating evening of arabesque jazz as the Doha Jazz Band takes the stage in the stunning atrium of the Museum of Islamic Art. Located along the waterfront, the museum offers a serene atmosphere enriched by its beautiful architecture and art collections. Experience the magic of live music while surrounded by the museum’s rich cultural heritage.

Date: Thursday, October 3

Thursday, October 3 Location: MIA Atrium, Museum of Islamic Art, Doha Corniche

MIA Atrium, Museum of Islamic Art, Doha Corniche Time: 5:00pm – 7:00pm

5:00pm – 7:00pm Entry: Free (first-come, first-served)

3. A Night of Mozart

Join an unforgettable night celebrating the genius of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, conducted by Andreas Weiser and featuring exceptional wind soloists from the Philharmonic. The Qatar National Convention Centre, renowned for its architectural elegance, will host this concert, promising an evening of exquisite music.

Date: October 4

October 4 Location: Auditorium 3, Qatar National Convention Centre

Auditorium 3, Qatar National Convention Centre Time: 7:30pm – 9:30pm

4. 5K DASH

Put on your running shoes for the 5K DASH at Lusail Boulevard! This vibrant and scenic race course is set in Lusail, a rapidly developing city known for its modern infrastructure. Participants can enjoy the lively atmosphere, complete with race-day festivities and cheering crowds.

Date: October 5

October 5 Location: Lusail Boulevard

Lusail Boulevard Time: Race starts at 6:30am

5. ‘First of its Kind’ comedy show

Put on your best smile and head to the Katara Drama Theatre for a night of laughter and entertainment! “The First of Its Kind” is a Kuwaiti comedic theatre performance that promises to tickle your funny bone and leave you in stitches.