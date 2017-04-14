Five-month suspension lifted on Qatar’s anti-doping facility
A Qatar-based laboratory that tests athletes for illegal drugs has been cleared to resume its work following a five-month suspension.
The Anti-Doping Lab Qatar (ADLQ) was ordered to halt urine and blood testing in November for failing to adhere to international quality standards.
However, in a statement yesterday, the World Anti-Doping Agency said it was confident that “the laboratory has corrected its deficiencies.”
It added that it would continue to monitor the lab to ensure the highest standards are followed.
The announcement comes just weeks before Qatar hosts the opening of the latest season of the IAAF Diamond League.
Level the playing field
Qatar’s lab opened in 2012 and provides drug testing to athletes in the Gulf and across West Asia during competitions, training and in the off-season.
Part of its mandate is to run educational programs for athletes and eventually establish a more level playing ground by working to eliminate the use of illegal performance-enhancing drugs in sports.
During its suspension, samples coming out of the lab had to be transported to another WADA-accredited facility.
Qatar’s lab was one of five WADA facilities to be temporarily closed last year.
And according to the Associated Press, six such facilities remain shut down for non-compliance issues. They are in Colombia, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Portugal, Madrid and South Africa.
