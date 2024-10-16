First EU-GCC Summit to focus on regional security, trade, and investment

Heads of state, the European Union, and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will gather in Brussels to discuss and further the region-to-region partnership.

The agenda for the inaugural European Union-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit in Brussels will prioritise discussions on regional security, trade, and investment, highlighting the importance of collaboration between the European body and GCC member states.

Co-chaired by Charles Michel, President of the European Council, and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar and current rotating president of the GCC, the event on Wednesday will focus on enhancing cooperation between the two regions.

The event seeks to build on the EU’s 2022 Joint Communication on a Strategic Partnership with the Gulf, as well as prior gatherings such as the EU-GCC Joint Council in Muscat in October 2023 and the EU-GCC High-Level Forum on Regional Security and Cooperation in Luxembourg earlier in April.

Discussions will also cover themes like climate and energy, connectivity, and transport, with participation from heads of state from GCC member countries, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Vice President Josep Borrell.

However, the primary focus will be on addressing the ongoing Israeli actions in Palestine and Lebanon, according to the EU Delegation to Qatar.

“The EU supports the current diplomatic efforts for a cease-fire, with the leading role of Qatar,” the statement read. “Together with Saudi Arabia and other partners, we have launched a global alliance to advance the Two-State solution.”

The summit will feature strategic coordination on critical regional security issues, including de-escalation efforts in the Middle East, regional nuclear non-proliferation, Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, and violence in the Horn of Africa.

Additionally, human rights discussions will be a key of focus, with an emphasis on deepening the EU-GCC Human Rights Dialogues based on mutual respect to enhance people-to-people relations.

“The EU can support inter-regional ties and bilateral cooperation in education, vocational

training, women empowerment, skills development, and civic participation,” the statement added.

Sheikh Tamim had arrived in Brussels ahead of the summit on October 15, following his address to the Shura Council earlier in the day.