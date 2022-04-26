Final batch of electric buses for FIFA World Cup arrive

Electric buses will be employed on 44 Metrolink routes and 48 public transport routes by 2023 and beyond.

The final bath of electric buses for the FIFA World Cup 2022 have arrived in Qatar. Hamad Port has received 130 electric buses, the final batch of 741 units ordered by the Gulf state.

Mowasalat (Karwa) will fully operate the e-bus fleet, which will be integrated into the country’s public transportation system, leaving a lasting legacy of clean energy mass transit after the championship. This cements Qatar’s leadership position in the field of clean energy mass transit, putting it among the first countries in the world to have an integrated electric bus system.

It also demonstrates Qatar’s commitment to the world’s clean energy transportation solutions, as well as its willingness to host a carbon-neutral World Cup. The fleet of electric buses will aid in the implementation of the Ministry’s plan of action for the transition to electric vehicles.

The completion of the country’s electric bus order will pave the way for the conversion of 25% of the bus fleet for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 to electric.

Electric buses will be utilised on metrolink routes in 2022. They will also be used on public transportation routes that will mostly operate in Doha City, as well as in Lusail City and Al Khor. The e-bus fleet will be maintained by over 200 operational and administrative employees, as well as over 3000 drivers. Mowasalat (Karwa) has begun to electrify public transportation routes.

Route 76 is currently open and operational. All alternative transportation options for the Doha Metro’s Gold and Red Lines are provided by electric buses.

Karwa will gradually open eight bus stations equipped with electric charging stations in Al-Sudan, the Industrial Area, Al-Wakra, the Education City, Lusail, Gharrafa, and Msheireb from May to August 2022. Additionally, in November 2022, the West Bay Central Bus Station will open for business.

In addition, in third quarter of this year, Karwa will receive four bus depots, each with all service and living facilities for the staff. Six hundred bus chargind devices will also be supplied and installed at bus stations, depots, metro stations, and other locations along the approved routes.

Two thousand six hundred bus stations will be built at bus route and bus stop locations, with the first phase of the project slated to be completed in October 2022.

Overall, electric buses will be employed on 44 Metrolink routes and 48 public transport routes by 2023 and beyond.

Qatar plans to provide safe, dependable, and accessible transportation for the FIFA World Cup 2022, with electric buses serving as the primary mode of transit.

The eagerly anticipated football tournament will be the first of its kind to feature electric mass transit buses, demonstrating Qatar’s commitment to clean energy transportation solutions around the world.