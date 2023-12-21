Fighting terror does not mean ‘flatten Gaza’ France’s Macron tells Israel

The French President has continued to maintain his stance and openly criticise Israel over its military operation in Gaza.

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that Israel’s goal of fighting terrorism does not mean it has to “flatten Gaza,” as the pretext for its ongoing war.

“We cannot let the idea take root that an efficient fight against terrorism implies to flatten Gaza or attack civilian populations indiscriminately,” Macron said in an interview with France, 5 referring to Israel’s response to the Hamas operation on October 7, known as Operation Al Aqsa Flood.

Macron called on Israel to stop its brutal aggression that has at least killed 20,000 people in the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian officials.

“Stop this response because it is not appropriate because all lives are worth the same, and we defend them,” the French President added.

Macron has repeatedly criticised Israel’s execution of its campaign, breaking ranks with Western officials who have stood in solidarity with the occupying country.

In an interview with the BBC last month, Macron called for a ceasefire, stating, “It’s impossible to explain we want to fight against terrorism by killing innocent people.

“These babies, ladies, and old people are [being] bombed and killed. There is no reason for that and no legitimacy, so we do urge Israel to stop,” he added.

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council vote on a bid to boost aid to the Gaza Strip has been delayed at the request of the US.

The delay aims to avoid a potential veto by the United States, Israel’s strongest ally.

The original resolution called for an “urgent and lasting cessation of hostilities,” but this terminology has been moderated to “urgent suspension of hostilities” as per the US request.

The resolution’s core intent is to facilitate urgent humanitarian aid and a permanent ceasefire.

It also proposes UN-monitored aid distribution in Gaza.