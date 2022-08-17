Fifty-two years on: Qatar TV celebrates anniversary

Qatar TV’s Studio 4 closed 20 years after first launching in 1981, subsequently becoming part of the beIN Sports building.

Qatar TV celebrated the 52nd anniversary of the launch of its official broadcast on 15 August 1970.

The national TV channel started its broadcasting journey in black and white, with the first coloured broadcast aired in 1974.

In 1982, Qatar TV launched channel 37 in English broadcast, through which American and Indian series, as well as documentary and comedy programmes were aired.

Qatar TV’s channel 37 resumed to broadcast sports matches and cover major events until 27 July 2014.

Studio 4, a business television channel, took off on Qatar TV in 1981, which subsequently shut down following 20 years. It then became part of the beIN Sports building.

In 1998, Qatar TV channel’s satellite transmission began through Arabsat, Nilesat, and Hotbird satellites.

The national television channel has received full funding from the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and relevant officials to continue its journey in developing programmes and services.

Qatar TV witnessed three different changes to its logo to date.

The Falcon was the first, designed by the Qatar TV designer at that time and the designer of Qatar’s Coat of Arms, Egyptian Fouad Mohammad Ahmad Al Shibiny. The logo designation lasted until the year 2000.

The second logo embodied an Al Dana pearl-the largest and most expensive type of pearl- created by Qatari visual artist Mohammed Ali Abdulla. This was used until 2012.

The third and current Qatar TV logo, adopted on 16 December 2012 along with the new launch of the TV channel, resembles a more simplistic and modern design. It exhibits the word “Qatar” in Arabic bold, with the same word written in English underneath.

Qatar has established itself as a leading regional power in mass media, which was largely increased and promoted worldwide through the launch of Al Jazeera, a global media network established in 1996.