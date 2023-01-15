FIFA to probe Argentina’s ‘offensive behaviour’ at World Cup final

Emiliano Martinez’s lewd gesture during the post-match ceremony continues to plague his team’s World Cup victory

FIFA launched an investigation into Argentina’s alleged ‘offensive behaviour’ a month after the team’s cinematic win on the World Cup stage in Qatar, the football governing body confirmed on Friday.

Messi’s side is being probed for several actions that may have violated FIFA laws, including offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play.

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Argentinian Football Association due to potential breaches of articles 11 (Offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play) and 12 (Misconduct of players and officials) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, as well as of article 44 of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022,” a statement from FIFA read.

“Regulations in conjunction with the Media and Marketing Regulations for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, during the Argentina v. France FIFA World Cup final,” the statement added.

Branded childish and immature globally, Emiliano Martinez’s celebration while holding his Golden Glove on the podium may be at the centre of the investigation.

Despite facing the consequences for his actions, including being benched by Aston Villa coach Unai Emery in their January clash against Tottenham, the footballer could direct the team into a hefty fine if found guilty.

Additionally, reports pin Martinez’s locker room celebration as another reason for the FIFA investigation.

Videos showcase several players, excluding Messi, singing “a minute’s silence for…” before leaving an intermission for Martinez to shout: “…for Mbappe who is dead!”.

Martinez continued his unsportsmanlike sentiments against Kylian Mbappe.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper was filmed carrying a doll with Mbappe’s face taped to it during the victory parade in Buenos Aires.

The incident led French Football Federation to submit an official complaint, arguing ex-President of the French FA Noel Le Graet to comment, “his is going too far. Mbappe’s behaviour has been exemplary.”

No date for the investigation findings as he has been declared.

The Argentina Football Federation has yet to comment on the matter.